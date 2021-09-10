The number 53 deposes the rookie by just half a tenth, with Binder and Garcia completing a top four covered by just 0.081

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) struck late on Day 1 at the Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragon to take over on top, the Turk’s advantage just half a tenth after a close first day on the Moto3™ timesheets. Rookie Izan Guevara’s (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) incredible form at MotorLand continued in second, this time in the Grand Prix paddock, with Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing) completing a top three split by just 0.076. Even more incredibly, the top 21 are all covered by just 0.999 after Day 1 at MotorLand.

FP1

Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) started the day fastest. The final few minutes saw Filip Salač (CarXpert PrüstelGP) take over on top, the Czech rider then beaten by Niccolo Antonelli (Avintia VR46 Academy) before he hit back again, but Rodrigo nabbed the final say. Still, the top three remained covered by a tenth.

After a trickier weekend than normal at Silverstone, World Championship leader Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) finished P4 ahead of Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), who’s on a mission to bounce back as well, but in his case from a technical problem. The Italian was three tenths away from the top spot.

There was one incident as Petronas Sprinta Racing debutant Syarifuddin Azman crashed unhurt in the early stages of FP1, the Malaysian tangling – literally – with the rear of Adrian Fernandez’ Sterilgarda Max Racing Team machine and the Husqvarna pulling the Honda into the run off, no harm done for either rider.

FP2

In the afternoon, Öncü left it late but struck to take over on top, heading an even closer top three and top five than FP1. The Turk’s 1:58.929 saw him end the day fastest by 0.045, with Guevara in second as the rider deposed.

Darryn Binder (Petronas Sprinta Racing), who spent some time in a trio on track with Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Romano Fenati (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) earlier in FP2, was third within 0.076 as he leapt up late on, with second in the Championship, Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), fourth and still within 0.081 of the top as another late mover. Last year’s master of MotorLand, Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), completed the top five, 0.104 off Öncü as he made key gains on the final push too.

A huge group headed out in the final few minutes, minus the likes of Fenati, who pushed on alone. With riding slowly and disturbing other riders on the racing line having been a key concern for the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards Panel in recent Moto3™ seasons, the big group was put under the microscope but they were judged to have paid good attention to where others were on track, making sure to not impede those already on fast laps.

There were no crashes in the afternoon for Moto3™.

Combined Timesheets

Öncü heads the table after Day 1, the Turk’s lap one of five in FP2 that beat Rodrigo’s FP1 best, backing up his progress at the venue. Guevara is therefore second on the combined times and his record at MotorLand is pretty special: in the European Talent Cup on his way to the crown he did the double in 2019, and then in 2020 as a rookie in the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship – and the eventual Champion – he won all three races at MotorLand. Which would be impressive enough, except he also did it from P22 on the grid… three times in a row.

Binder, who missed out on the Aragon GP win last season by less than a tenth, completes the top three. Then come Garcia, 0.005 further back, and Masia, 2020’s double winner. Sixth is then Rodrigo thanks to his FP1 quickest, with another gaggle of afternoon improvers behind him, of which Salač, Antonelli and Fenati are the first. Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse) completes the top ten after a good showing from the rookie Frenchman on Friday.

The same goes for Adrian Fernandez as he takes P11, pipping Foggia and last year’s near-winner in the Teruel GP, Ayumu Sasaki (Red Bull KTM Tech3). Championship leader Pedro Acosta is currently the last rider set to move through to Q2, and by just 0.004, and from his FP1 best.

FP3 gives the grid another chance to push forward for a place in Q2, before qualifying then begins from 12:35 (GMT +2) to set the grid for the Gran Premio TISSOT de Aragon. Don’t miss it!

Moto3™ Friday top five:

1 Deniz Öncü – Red Bull KTM Tech3 – KTM – 1:58.929

2 Izan Guevara – Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team – GASGAS – +0.045

3 Darryn Binder – Petronas Sprinta Racing – Honda – +0.076

4 Sergio Garcia – Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team – GASGAS – +0.081

5 Jaume Masia – Red Bull KTM Ajo – KTM – +0.104

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

