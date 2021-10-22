On 25 November, fans and racing enthusiasts will be able to greet their hero Valentino at a special event organised by Yamaha in the MotoLive Arena of the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA) of Milan

At EICMA 2021, Yamaha Motor will be celebrating its successful sporting partnership with Valentino Rossi with “One More Lap”, an unmissable event promoted by the brand with three tuning forks, where the legendary motorcyclist from Tavullia will be invited to take “one more lap”, the lap of honour, together with fans and enthusiasts at the Milan event. The date is set for the early afternoon of Thursday, 25 November in the MotoLive arena of EICMA, which houses the racetrack of the most important exhibition for the motorcycling sector, scheduled to take place this year from 23 to 28 November in the exhibition centres of Fiera Milano in Rho.

One More Lap will be yet another opportunity to pay tribute to Valentino Rossi and all the emotions he has experienced during his long career with the Yamaha brand, a metaphorical last lap on which Valentino’s fans will be able to meet him live and look back with him at crucial moments in his career, as well as anecdotes and trivia that have accompanied his 16 years of challenges and successes.

Yamaha’s initiative will also mark Valentino Rossi’s début appearance at EICMA, where for the first time he will travel to the centenary exhibition to be celebrated and greeted by the public in a unique moment that is destined to become a memorable landmark in the history of the nine-time world champion and of EICMA itself. The live meeting scheduled for the 78th edition of EICMA will take place just a few days after the track event at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, which will see Rossi compete in the last official race of his legendary MotoGP career.

The special Yamaha One More Lap event, which has been made possible thanks to the support of EICMA, will take place in the open air and in full compliance with the current distancing regulations. Access to the event area will be limited and free of charge: if you would like to be one of the lucky ones to secure an exclusive ticket to One More Lap, all you have to do is purchase your ticket for Thursday 25 November on the official EICMA website http://www.eicma.it and then follow the instructions for participation, which will be announced in the coming days, also on the EICMA website and on its social media platform.

For more Yamaha Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page Yamaha Motorcycles UK

or head to the official Yamaha Motorcycles UK website yamaha-motor.eu/gb/en/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here