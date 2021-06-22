What can attract players more than a chance to win a large sum of money without putting their personal belongings at risk? It is only casino bonuses that can make online gamblers happier. Therefore, many online casinos offer different bonuses and special rewards for both new players and existing customers. But what is special about casino bonuses? Are these incentives as profitable as they seem to be? Let us get all this straightened out.

Basic Info

Although there is a multitude of different bonus offers, all the casino bonuses can be divided into three main groups:

No deposit offers – the bonuses that you get without crediting your funds to the casino account. You can be rewarded with bonus money for registration or taking part in loyalty programs;

Deposit offers – to get free credits, you need to make a wager. It is worth highlighting a welcome bonus, which you receive after you make your first deposit;

Special offers – these can be of different types – from referral programs and free spins to special rewards for active casino players and cashback.

Regardless of the bonus, you claim, you will be asked to adhere to additional conditions in order to be able to cash out the money won at a casino. Thus, you need to know what games you can use a bonus in, when bonus credits expire, and how many wagers you need to make in order to be able to withdraw money. In order to identify the best offers, it is enough to check detailed bonus reviews posted on https://bonuscasinoisland.com – pick the best offer without failing.

Deposit Bonus

As a rule, a deposit bonus is credited to players immediately after the first deposit money into their gaming accounts. Each casino sets the size of this bonus independently. In order to attract the attention of players, gambling clubs often offer a 100% bonus and are ready to double the first wager of their customers. Although it may seem really attractive and useful, this type of bonus will work only for those players who are going to continue playing in a casino and have not come there for a couple of games. In this case, the bonus money can be considered a truly real cash gift that you can spend on bets.

No Deposit Bonus

To attract new customers and retain their seasoned players, many casinos are giving off bonus credits for free. The best thing about such offers is that they do not require any investment from a player. However, you shouldn’t count on large-scale bonuses. As a rule, no deposit bonuses do not exceed $50 and do not allow for a real-money game. Such incentives will be very useful for novice gamblers who want to test out different games without putting their personal belongings at risk.

Sticky Bonuses

This type of bonus is currently gaining huge popularity. The main feature of the offer is that the bonus remains on the player’s account until it is lost or until the player withdraws the funds. Sticky bonuses are aimed at helping a player to recoup in case one loses a deposit. Moreover, it is best to win back with a sticky bonus at large bets, for example, by placing the entire amount at once in roulette. But of course, not everyone likes to take risks, which means that this bonus is not suitable for everyone.

Casino Bonuses – Good or Bad?

In general, the topic of casino bonuses is quite complex and confusing. Each player must decide for himself what bonus will work best and attentively check terms and conditions associated with the offer. After all, as practice shows, bonuses do not always bring benefits, and sometimes it is really better to refuse them.