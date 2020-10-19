Online Games that Recreate the Thrill of Motorbike Racing

Nothing will ever beat the feeling of wind buffeting your helmet when you slide back down through the gears, engine wailing, as you slam on the breaks, let your knee touch tarmac, and feel the tyres grip, allowing you to tear round a tight bend before screaming off along an open stretch of road.

However, sometimes things get in the way of you having your usual Sunday morning ride out to the coast or to a local burger van, with everything from your partner preferring to go to the garden centre, to your bike being up on bricks in a local garage putting a stop to your dreams.

The games on this list are the sort that allow you to experience that riding rush whether you are curled up on the sofa with a steaming mug of tea or down the local park taking the dog for his morning walk.

Dirt Bikes Unchained

Of course, this article was never just going to be about road racing, with a whole other world existing off road on the dirt tracks of motocross.

Dirt Bike Unchained aims to bring all that mud-spattered action to your fingertips, allowing you to play for free on iOS or Android without getting even a speck of dirt anywhere near you.

With 20 different models of dirt bike to turn your hand to, this is one racing game that is not to be missed even if you have never ridden a dirt bike in your life.

Some of these video games are about pure speed, while others require you to do tricks while airborne

Adrenaline Rushes That Mimic Those of Riding

While many motorbike enthusiasts are obsessed with the inner workings of engines and mechanics, there are others who want to know as little as possible about what makes their bike tick, with their sole focus on the thrills and excitement of the sport.

In the world of gaming, there are plenty of video game titles that in no way resemble motorbike racing games, but which deliver the exact same sort of buzz. Some of these include online slot games such as Hi Lo Roller, which will have you feeling similar delights to the ones you get when you zip round a tight bend, your knee pad dragging on the tarmac.

Another superb game that will give you a taste of what motorbikes could become in a few hundred years or so is Nintendo’s Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, with an updated version of the 1999 classic about to be made available for the handy Nintendo Switch.

Are you ready to burn as much rubber online as you do offline?

Driveclub Bikes

Anyone who rides is always keen to channel the TT rider in them and to race their friends out on the open road.

The issue with this is that it can land you in trouble with craftily placed speed cameras or with the rear end of a slow-moving tractor that you had not anticipated pulling out just beyond a blind bend.

Far safer thrills and less damaging spills all riders will enjoy Driveclub Bikes on the PlayStation which, as well as looking and sounding like the bee’s knees, also provides a genuine road racing experience. You will not even have to worry about receiving a speeding fine in the post.

MotoGP Series

The MotoGP has had its very own official video game since all the way back in 1987. The game has come on leaps and bounds since then, combining ultra-realistic graphics with believable controls, allowing you to jump onboard and ride as Cal Crutchlow, Valentino Rossi or any of the tour’s other stars.

Just do not expect to be up and riding exactly as the Italian Doctor does, because this is one riding game that takes time to master.

Road Rash

Last but by no means least comes this arcade classic, which still delights all bike fans to this very day.

Forget the pixelated graphics and the irritating soundtrack and simply enjoy drifting round bends and dodging labouring cars, all while you speed through exotic landscapes.