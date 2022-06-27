Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Professional specification, super-fast 10A charger and maintainer for 12V lead-acid and lithium motorcycle batteries.

A one-stop solution for professional workshops – and for DIY mechanics who want top quality tools – the OptiMate Pro-1 Duo is a powerful 10A charger, saver and power supply for 12V lead-acid and lithium batteries.

It is designed to deal with multiple vehicle battery types – from mopeds to pick-up trucks – and works with new or used 12V lead-acid (3-50Ah) as well as 12.8V/13.2V LiFePO4 up to 20Ah. Super simple to operate, the user can toggle between main modes at the push of a button, then leave the Pro-1 Duo to do its thing automatically.

It will activate brand new lead-acid batteries and rapidly charge an STD or AGM already fitted to a vehicle. There’s also a Smart Recovery mode capable of saving deeply discharged batteries from as low as 0.5V.

In lithium mode, the Pro-1 Duo automatically switches charge output to suit LiFePO4 batteries and has a Pushbutton BMS reset for prepping the internal Battery Management System.

In both modes, an easy-to-understand ‘traffic light’ LED display gives an instant report of battery condition, and keeps the user informed of progress.

The Pro1 also has a Power Supply mode, to keep batteries topped up during vehicle diagnostics, tuning or troubleshooting – essential for the latest generation machines.

Ready to go straight out of the box, it comes with an extra-long 1.8m (six foot) charge lead; fused battery clips; a Wall Clip for storage and a handlebar Hanging Hook, which helps keep cables off the floor and the LED display in easy view

The OptiMate Pro-1 Duo retails at £170.69 including VAT and is a must-have charge tool for every workstation, since modern bikes need more software updates than they need oil changes. For full spec and find your nearest stockist visit optimate1.com

For more info checkout our dedicated Optimate News page superbike-news.co.uk/optimate/

See the complete OptiMate range of chargers and monitors at www.optimate1.com.

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security