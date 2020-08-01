WorldSSP300 returned to action in Jerez with a last-corner battle between a handful of riders to determine the podium spots…

Thrilling racing and scorching temperatures greeted FIM Supersport 300 World Championship riders for the start of the 2020 WorldSSP season at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, with the delayed season getting underway with a chaotic race, with Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing) breaking away from the lead group at around half distance before going on to take victory.

Orradre took advantage of Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) running wide on Lap 5 to move into the lead before pulling out around half a second to break the slipstream effect, enabling the Spanish rider to control the race without pressure from the chasing pack. Until Carrasco ran wide, there had been a lead group of nine riders.

The battle for second went down to the last corner of the last lap between Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT), Carrasco, Tom Booth-Amos (RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) and Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT), Thomas Brianti (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300) and Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WSSP300).

Carrasco was second heading into the final corner after an aggressive move on Deroue on the final lap but the 2018 Champion ran wide at the final corner; moving her down to seventh place. Booth-Amos took advantage of this to move into second place while Deroue finished third, Okaya fourth and Brianti fifth; just 0.058s separating the trio at the line. Booth-Amos had a Margin of 0.087s ahead of Deroue.

Behind Carrasco in seventh, Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) finished in eighth place around four seasons behind Carrasco but in a tight battle with Alvaro Diaz (Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WSSP300) with the pair separated by 0.002s at the line. Sabatucci and Diaz were part of a second group of riders behind the leaders which also featured Nick Kalinin (Battley-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) and Ton Kawakami (Yamaha MS Racing); the pair finishing tenth and 11th respectively. The top 11 were separated by just 7.836s after the 10-lap race.

Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) was 12th after making his way through the Last Chance Race to claim a point-scoring finish, finishing two tenths clear of Kim Aloisi (ProGP Racing). Alejandro Carrion (Smrz Racing – Willi Race) finished in 14thplace with Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT) claiming the final point. Like Di Sora, he had to fight his way through the Last Chance Race to make it onto the grid.

There was an incident involving Johan Gimbert (GP Project) and Hugo De Cancellis (Team TRASIMENO) in the race with a battle on track, with both riders retiring from the race following the crash after completing one lap. De Cancellis had been at the back of the grid following a penalty for a tyre pressure infringement and had made his way into 24th position before the incident. Other retirements include Tom Bercot (ProGP Racing) on the opening lap, Mika Perez (Prodina Ircos Team WorldSSP300) who had came off his bike of his own accord and Tom Edwards (Kawasaki ParkinGO Team).

P1 Unai Orradre (Yamaha MS Racing):

“I’m very, very happy. This is my first victory this year and in my career. I say thanks to the team and to Yamaha and tomorrow I try to stay in first position.”P2 Tom Booth-Amos (RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki):

“Yes and no. Obviously it’s nice to be on the podium but I had the pace to win today. Unfortunately in qualifying I was on my fast lap and the red flag came out, so I started 15th today. I made some mistakes but it was my first Supersport 300 race coming from GP. I made some mistakes, dropped back to 17th then pushed my way forwards and finally it worked. I think tomorrow we can get a better start and push for the win.“P3 Scott Deroue (MTM Kawasaki MOTOPORT):

“I had a good start from 13th position and my first lap was good too, then I was just looking at what was my pace, what was the pace of the others and it wasn’t too bad. But my bike was getting really hot and in the end, I was thinking “okay, I go first” but I didn’t have the pace to be first to be honest. Then Unai overtook me, I made a mistake, Unai had a gap and I made another mistake and then there was a gap. Second was the ideal to finish. On the last lap, Ana overtook me on the straight and the next corner she touched me, then we came together at the last corner. I took the inside; she went for the inside too and we touched again so I outbraked myself and finished third. I’m happy with that but I was hoping for second.”

