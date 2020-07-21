KTM’s READY TO RACE mantra is perfectly channeled in the 2021 version of the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA. In recent years, this limited production model has gained elevated status thanks to the components and performance that have come directly from requests by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Toby Price, Matthias Walkner and Sam Sunderland. This is a motorcycle designed to excel in multi-stage cross-country rallies, to satisfy even the toughest demands of the rally racer and to win.

The fiery 450 cc SOHC fuel-injection motor is wrapped in a competition-based chassis with a series of finer details to denote the exclusivity of this machine. Those specs include refined WP XACT PRO closed cartridge suspension with sophisticated Cone Valve technology and purposeful aerodynamics and ergonomics crafted for peerless handling across a wide breadth of terrain.

For 2021, KTM has honed the engine package with a brand-new gearbox and revised shift mechanism. The direct influence of PANKL Racing Systems materials inside the KTM Motorsport department meant technicians were able to further hike the bike’s excellent reliability, but also benefit the rider with a larger gear spread.

The habits and styles of the three Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders – all of whom have sampled Dakar Rally winning success in the last half a decade – assisted in the finalization of gearing ratios. The result is that the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA now comes with the same gear ratios as those advocated on the machines of Dakar Rally champions.

Stefan Huber, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Rally Team Leader: “The work goes on! We’re proud of the 2021 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA. With this model we have already set the bar very high in giving the customers a product so close to what we prepare and take to rallies across the world. Of course, we always make new discoveries, and this means the 2021 bike is a significant upgrade. The gearbox construction and configuration will make a difference to the riders who want to push the KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA. It is crucial for us to be able to transfer what we learn directly into the hands of KTM riders. We’re here to win races but making a better product is very important and satisfying. I personally look forward to seeing this incredible machine in racing action at the upcoming 2021 Dakar Rally!”

The 2021 KTM 450 RALLY REPLICA is a highly sought-after, limited edition model restricted to 85 units worldwide. The price tag is fixed at EUR 25.900 (plus VAT & shipping) with availability from September 2020 onwards. A service and support package is available for a limited number of riders at the Dakar Rally at an additional cost for all KTM Rally models. For more information, please refer to your authorized KTM dealer or visit www.ktm.com.