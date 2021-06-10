The Oxford Anchor 14 Ground Anchor is made of hardened steel which provides a safe anchor point when fitted to suitable floors and walls. Designed to fit all Oxford chains and now Sold Secure Motorcycle Gold approved, the Anchor 14 is accepted by insurance companies some of which offer insurance discounts.

Key Features

• Sold secure Motorcycle Gold approved

• Hardened steel ground anchor provides a safe anchor point for all chains

• Can be fitted to concrete floors and walls

• Fits all cable locks and Oxford chains up to 16mm link diameter

All fittings and instructions included:-

• 4 high security expansion bolts

• 4 anti-tamper ball-bearings

• 4 steel plugs to create an unassailable anchor

Secured by Design:

This product has met the high demands of the Police Preferred Specification and has been accredited Secured by Design (SBD).

SBD is a police initiative which seeks to achieve sustainable reductions in property theft.

By encouraging good design and practice, SBD aims to reduce the demand on police forces and help us all live in a safer society.

