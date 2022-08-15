Oxford Combi Zip Lock

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Combi Zip Lock

RRP – £12.99

LOCK UP FAST!

Ideal lock for securing accessories and clothing quickly to your bike whilst parked up.It’s also useful around the home for locking gates, sheds, tools and equipment.Lightweight and compact to carry, quick and easy to use, no worries about losing the key!

Features:

3 digit combination

470mm length

Stainless steel core

Available in black, blue and yellow

