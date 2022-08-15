Oxford Combi Zip Lock

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Combi Zip Lock
RRP – £12.99
LOCK UP FAST!
Ideal lock for securing accessories and clothing quickly to your bike whilst parked up.It’s also useful around the home for locking gates, sheds, tools and equipment.Lightweight and compact to carry, quick and easy to use, no worries about losing the key!
Features:
- 3 digit combination
- 470mm length
- Stainless steel core
Available in black, blue and yellow
