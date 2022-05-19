Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Oxford has been growing hard and increasingly fast for the last 15 years, expanding the breadth and depth of its own-label range in both motorcycle and cycle markets across the globe, as well as its portfolio of brands distributed in the UK.

As it approaches its 50th anniversary, the company’s footprint has once again expanded with the recent opening of two new facilities and will soon expand again with the construction of another warehouse, providing an additional 3,500 pallet spaces to its existing 10,000.

The two new facilities recently opened, heralding the next phase in Oxford’s product development story, as well cementing its elevation onto the world stage as a key aftermarket brand.

Oxford Creative Content & Media Centre

Late in 2021, Oxford opened this new facility which contains 2 large purpose-built photography & videography studios (fully equipped with the latest cameras, lighting and recording technologies) and an editing suite.

This and the team who run it are an essential investment in the development of our products and brands, in an increasingly audio-visual world.

Design, Research & Development Centre

At the end of March 2022, Oxford opened this new facility, just a few hundred metres from its main campus, to support the continued growth of its product development.

The building contains the people and the infrastructure which support every aspect of the products’ life cycles; from range planning and product conception, through the design, test and development process to the many go-to-market activities which result in an end product in shops up and down the country.

As well as the hugely talented teams which make the magic happen, the building contains:

CAD facilities with the full suite of FEA and photographic rendering software.

An all-new 3D printing suite enables our engineers to produce test prototypes on-site in a variety of materials.

A fully equipped test laboratory which includes, among other things, a 5000kg Tensile Tester, an Accelerated Weathering Tester, advanced electronic data logging equipment, a colour-transfer Perspirometer and a calibrated Incubator.

Clothing development facilities, with full garment design, tech and fit on site.

Graphic design, web development, digital asset & media management.

Additional 24,000 sq ft Warehouse

Oxford is currently building an additional 24,000 sq ft warehouse on its main campus, which will provide an extra 3,500 pallet spaces as well as facilitate the next phase of modernisation in our current warehouse facilities.

After this, there is space for extending the warehousing by a further 42,500 sq ft to create a total estate approaching 200,000 sq ft.

These enhanced facilities will enable Oxford to continue to go from strength to strength as a global leader in the two-wheel market, accelerating the development of new products which are, simply put, BETTER.

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

