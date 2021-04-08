Oxford Street Mask

Greying the lines between stylish and practical, the assault mask from Oxford looks cool while protecting your face from errant road debris and small flying predators. An absolute must to complement an open face helmet.

Features:

Flexible TPU frame

Anti-fog and anti-scratch lens

Cylindrical 0.8mm lens

UV protection

Ergonomic foam padding

Excellent ventilationIncludes Silicone detailed strap, Detachable lower mask, Goggles EN 1938 : 2010.

Oxford Assault Pro Goggles

Oxford high specification Assault Pro goggles are available in a range of different colours.

There are numerous lens options and a large number of accessories available.

Features:

Strong Flexible TPU frame

Ergonomic Triple foam layers for maximum comfort

Scratch Resistant Anti-fog lens

UV Protection

Woven elastomer strap with Silicone reinforcements

Comes with microfiber carry pouch which doubles as a cleaning cloth

The oxford Assault Pro goggles comes with a clear tear off and roll-off ready lens

Available Frame colours: Glossy black, matt black, glossy white and orange Available Accessories:

There are 6 lens option available. All lenses are scratch resistant and tear-off/roll-off ready

Colours: Clear, Red, Green, Yellow, Blue and Silver

Also available – roll-off and tear off packs

Fury



The goggles come as standard with a clear anti-fog lens but there are numerous lens options available for purchase.Features: Strong Flexible TPU frame

Ergonomic double foam layers for maximum comfort

Anti-fog lens as standard

UV Protection

Woven elastomer strap with Silicone reinforcements

Available Frame colours: Glossy black, matt black and glossy white. Available Accessories:

The following replacement lens colours are available:

Clear, Red, Green, Yellow, Blue and Silver. Oxford Fury goggles are available in a range of different colours.The goggles come as standard with a clear anti-fog lens but there are numerous lens options available for purchase.

