Oxford Street Mask
Greying the lines between stylish and practical, the assault mask from Oxford looks cool while protecting your face from errant road debris and small flying predators. An absolute must to complement an open face helmet.
Features:
- Flexible TPU frame
- Anti-fog and anti-scratch lens
- Cylindrical 0.8mm lens
- UV protection
- Ergonomic foam padding
- Excellent ventilationIncludes Silicone detailed strap, Detachable lower mask, Goggles EN 1938 : 2010.
Oxford Assault Pro Goggles
Oxford high specification Assault Pro goggles are available in a range of different colours.
There are numerous lens options and a large number of accessories available.
Features:
- Strong Flexible TPU frame
- Ergonomic Triple foam layers for maximum comfort
- Scratch Resistant Anti-fog lens
- UV Protection
- Woven elastomer strap with Silicone reinforcements
- Comes with microfiber carry pouch which doubles as a cleaning cloth
- The oxford Assault Pro goggles comes with a clear tear off and roll-off ready lens
- Available Frame colours: Glossy black, matt black, glossy white and orangeAvailable Accessories:
- There are 6 lens option available. All lenses are scratch resistant and tear-off/roll-off ready
- Colours: Clear, Red, Green, Yellow, Blue and Silver
- Also available – roll-off and tear off packs
Fury
Oxford Fury goggles are available in a range of different colours.
The goggles come as standard with a clear anti-fog lens but there are numerous lens options available for purchase.Features:
The goggles come as standard with a clear anti-fog lens but there are numerous lens options available for purchase.Features:
- Strong Flexible TPU frame
- Ergonomic double foam layers for maximum comfort
- Anti-fog lens as standard
- UV Protection
- Woven elastomer strap with Silicone reinforcements
- Available Frame colours: Glossy black, matt black and glossy white.Available Accessories:
- The following replacement lens colours are available:
- Clear, Red, Green, Yellow, Blue and Silver.
For more Oxford Products news check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News
Or head to the Oxford Products official website www.oxfordproducts.com
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here
Subscribe to our news channels: Here