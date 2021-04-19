Oxford Handysack – Fold-away Backpack

Description:
• 15 litre backpack
• Folds away into integral pocket
• Fits under the seat or carry using belt loops provided
• Integral helmet carrier
• Exterior key pocket with carabiner clip
• 15cm x 15cm in size when folded away
• Reflective logos
Dimensions:
Height – 48cm
Width – 30cm
Depth – 22cm
