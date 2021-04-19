Oxford Handysack – Fold-away BackpackDescription:

• 15 litre backpack
• Folds away into integral pocket
• Fits under the seat or carry using belt loops provided
• Integral helmet carrier
• Exterior key pocket with carabiner clip
• 15cm x 15cm in size when folded away
• Reflective logos

Dimensions:
Height – 48cm
Width – 30cm
Depth – 22cm

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/
Oxford Handysack – Fold-away Backpack
Biker T-shirts UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here
SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments