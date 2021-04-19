Oxford Handysack – Fold-away Backpack

Description:

• 15 litre backpack

• Folds away into integral pocket

• Fits under the seat or carry using belt loops provided

• Integral helmet carrier

• Exterior key pocket with carabiner clip

• 15cm x 15cm in size when folded away

• Reflective logos

Dimensions:

Height – 48cm

Width – 30cm

Depth – 22cm

