Oxford Lidstrap – in stock now OX807 – RRP £8.99

Oxford’s universal lid strap is the hands-free solution for carrying your helmet when not riding.

Key Features

• Secure D-ring attachment

• Fully adjustable strap with air mesh padding for extra comfort

• Frees up space in your motorcycle luggage

Please note, not recommended for use when riding.

