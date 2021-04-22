Oxford Lidstrap – In Stock NowOxford Lidstrap – in stock now OX807 – RRP £8.99

Oxford’s universal lid strap is the hands-free solution for carrying your helmet when not riding.

Key Features
• Secure D-ring attachment
• Fully adjustable strap with air mesh padding for extra comfort
• Frees up space in your motorcycle luggage

Please note, not recommended for use when riding.Oxford Lidstrap – In Stock Now

