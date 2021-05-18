ARMOURLITE™ SINGLE LAYER AA JEGGINGS

Featuring Armourlite™ Super Stretch – Oxford’s lightweight bi-composite denim. Outstanding fit. Approved Performance.

For Oxford’s Approved Denim, material innovation was a priority; performance denim built specifically for life on two wheels. From new yarn and fibre technologies to new finishes and dying techniques.

After continuous testing, both in the lab and out on the road, we introduce Armourlite™ – highly durable denim that maintains a vintage look and softness; jeans you want to wear.

To do this, we worked with skilled weavers and warpers to include a polyamide fibre into the weave – a hard-wearing material originally developed by the military for parachute cords.

A two-way stretch was added to enhance mobility and comfort. We also included a quick dry technology which draws sweat and increases water repellency.

RRP: £119.99

FEATURES

Lightweight, single-layer jeggings

Armourlite™ super-stretch denim

Soft Lyocell interior

Flexible level 2 CE knee & hip protectors included (en 1621-1:2012)

Durable riveted twill pockets

Ultra-secure belt loops



UPGRADES

Super thin, super flexible, highest CE protection level protectors.

