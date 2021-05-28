When Oxford launched the first disc lock to the UK in the 1990s, it was an immediate hit. Finally, a lightweight, portable security solution for motorcycles!

The original disc lock was a simple design made from carbon-hardened, drop-forged steel… but it was tough, easy to use and even came with a carry bracket.

It was called the QUARTZ disc lock.

Roll forward a quarter of a century and over a quarter of a million happy customers, Oxford is launching the latest iteration of its QUARTZ disc lock.

Still forged from the best quality materials, but now with an attack-frustrating twin-spar construction and an anti-pick multi-disc key way, the QUARTZ XD comes with two locking pin options: 6mm for scooters and classics; 10mm for modern motorcycles.

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

