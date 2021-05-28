Oxford Quartz Xd6 & Xd10 Disc LockWhen Oxford launched the first disc lock to the UK in the 1990s, it was an immediate hit. Finally, a lightweight, portable security solution for motorcycles!

The original disc lock was a simple design made from carbon-hardened, drop-forged steel… but it was tough, easy to use and even came with a carry bracket.
It was called the QUARTZ disc lock.

Roll forward a quarter of a century and over a quarter of a million happy customers, Oxford is launching the latest iteration of its QUARTZ disc lock.

Still forged from the best quality materials, but now with an attack-frustrating twin-spar construction and an anti-pick multi-disc key way, the QUARTZ XD comes with two locking pin options: 6mm for scooters and classics; 10mm for modern motorcycles.

