As part of their continued support for a free Ukraine, OXFORD has bought two retired British ambulances, so that OXKRAINE founder Fynn Watt and his team of helpers can prepare them for the 3-day journey to Ukraine.

They depart from Oxfordshire today; one will go to paramedics in Lviv and the other will roll onwards east towards Dnipro, where a military unit will add camouflage before taking it deep into the conflict zone of the Kherson region.

For regular updates on the ambulances’ progress, follow Fynn’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/fynn.watt.5

If you wish to find out more about the project and/or offer support, go to Fynn’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fynn-ukraine

Donations are being used to fuel, service and equip the ambulances with medical supplies whilst in the field for the next months.

