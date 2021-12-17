Oxford Products have been producing the industry’s best paddock stands for well over a decade now.

Independent product tests – always yield top marks for stability, ease of use and quality of construction.

More importantly, we enjoy thousands of positive customer views posted on-line, which we scan for ideas on how we might improve our products.

As we set about developing the next generation of Oxford paddock stands, we brought together all of this experience and feedback and created something really very special … ZERO-G

CHOICES, CHOICES, CHOICES…

ZERO-G paddock stands cater for all kind of bikes – including those with single-sided swing arms – and preferences, such as a choice of fork- or headstock-mounted front stands.

PITLANE PERFECTION

If you are dashing up and down the pitlane, you’ll probably choose our aluminium ZERO-G LITE stands for their minimal 4kg weight.

DREAM WORKSHOP

If you’re regularly fettling your pride-and-joy, you might prefer the reassurance of our steel ZERO-G stands.

Whatever your needs, we have the paddock stand solution.

