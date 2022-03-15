Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The spirit and heritage of Yamaha’s new 2022 models has inspired the designers of Yamaha’s clothing to create all new collections, using innovative technologies, premium quality materials and recycled fabrics.

Whether carving bends in the mountains, crossing continents or commuting into the city, the new range offers a strong collection of casual wear, riding gear, luggage and merchandise items for all ages.

New clothing, new partnerships and new audiences

In addition to many new items in our existing collections, the 2022 collection offers innovative products for a whole new audience, including more women’s, kids’ and baby items. Yamaha continues to forge new partnerships with premium brands including Alpinestars and the launch of an Online Outlet shop gives European customers the opportunity to purchase selected products at special prices.

The 60th Anniversary World Grand Prix collection celebrates Yamaha’s long and successful history in GP racing. Featuring a strong and timeless design based on Yamaha’s iconic speed-block graphic, this premium range includes a softshell jacket, hoodie, T-shirt and cap that capture the pure racing spirit within Yamaha’s DNA.

For 2022, Yamaha’s best-selling Paddock Blue clothing line is divided into three separate collections, each of which offers a unique style and different price point designed to appeal to an even wider audience of new and existing Yamaha riders, racers and fans.

Manufactured from technical polyesters that offer extremely high levels of performance alongside impressive style, Paddock Blue Pulse represents the next generation in casual wear. The Pulse line includes the widest choice of garments from T-shirts, hoodies, polo shirts and spandex sports tops right through to padded jackets, fleeces, bodywarmers, team trousers, joggings and shorts for men, women and children. And to prove that you’re never too young to join the Yamaha family, there’s a new baby clothing line featuring a Paddock Blue Pulse bodysuit and jumpsuit.

Paddock Blue Performance is Yamaha’s highest-tech range of sports underlayers, T-shirts and hoodies that offer excellent wicking and quick-drying properties for maximum achievement at the gym and premium comfort when relaxing. And Paddock Blue Essentials is the new base collection that features a competitively-priced range of cotton and cotton-mix T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies and jumpers for men, women and children.

Yamaha’s Riding Gear line is more diverse than ever and the 2022 range covers just about every segment from Supersport and Sport Touring through to Adventure, Off Road and Urban, with a quality product to suit virtually every Yamaha rider. Arriving soon is a new adult and kids MX Motocross clothing range that’s been jointly developed with Alpinestars – one of the most respected names in off-road riding. The new gloves line includes ventilated racing gloves and a choice of men’s and women’s urban gloves made from either mesh or leather.

Yamaha’s new Hyper Naked collection features the MT Cyan Storm line that comes in an all-new design matching the MT range of new 2022 Cyan Storm colours. This collection includes a hoodie for men and women and a men’s T-shirt and riding jacket.

The Ténéré 700 has been a success since the day it was launched and the latest clothing is designed to match the ruggedness of this iconic adventure bike. The collection includes a fleece, bodywarmer, T-shirt and long sleeve top with integrated buff – and to celebrate the Ténéré’s rally-winning history, there is also a set of black and white T-shirts, caps and neck tubes with the classic speed block design.

2022 also sees Yamaha move into the world of Cycling with the launch of a whole new range of Road Racing and MTB gear. These high-tech garments have been developed in association with pro riders in order to offer the highest levels of performance and comfort. The line includes road racing tops and bib shorts, as well as MTB shorts and trousers – and MTB jerseys manufactured from recycled four-way stretch fabric for durability and breathability.

Yamaha’s Novelties range features many new products for 2022. There’s everything from laptop sleeves and wallets through to foldable chairs, Ténéré 700 neck tubes, portable lights, beach balls and even kids’ acrylic piggy banks. This year’s collection also includes an iconic keyring and mug collection themed for the R1, YZ450F, TMAX, Ténéré 700, Tracer 9 GT and XSR900.

Over 140 new articles have been added to the 2022 Yamaha collection of casual wear, riding gear, cycling gear, luggage and novelties. You can view the entire range at our eShop by visiting www.yamaha-motor.eu.

