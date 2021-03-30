Pata Yamaha With Brixx Worldsbk – New 2021 Livery Unveiled In Barcelona

The Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team is delighted to welcome new co-title partner, business modelling software company BRIXX, and to reveal a bright new look ahead of the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship season.

Pata Yamaha – modelling the future with BRIXX in WorldSBK

This exciting collaboration creates a new team identity for the 2021 campaign, “Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK” as this leading tech company forms an integral part of Yamaha’s and the team’s continued push for World Championship glory.

Pata Yamaha and BRIXX launch this new partnership at the Barcelona test, as the 2021 Official Yamaha livery is revealed and riders Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli ramp-up their preparations for the championship, which is set to get underway in Aragon, Spain (21-23 May).

Paul Denning – Team Principal

Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK

“Both the Crescent team and Yamaha Motor Europe are delighted to welcome BRIXX to the project and we look forward to developing this important partnership over the course of 2021 and into the future. Yamaha WorldSBK aims to provide BRIXX with global awareness of its financial modelling software, which our business is already using to great effect – no more clunky spreadsheets! The bright red BRIXX identity also adds a fresh new look to the Official R1 WorldSBK race machine for this year and we aim together to take it to the top of the podium.”

Barrie Baxter – Chairman

BRIXX

“I am delighted for BRIXX to join the Yamaha WSBK project, a partnership focused on alignment of values and goals – to succeed by hard work and diligence, to have foresight, integrity and consistent execution and to deliver excellent performance. BRIXX and Yamaha WorldSBK share the vision to succeed at the highest level!”

About BRIXX

The BRIXX.COM ‘app’ allows entrepreneurs to turn their ‘business ideas into numbers‘, and for businesses to ‘visualize their future from the comfort of today’. BRIXX has been deployed by over 10,000 clients in 70 countries to help businesses navigate the commercial landscape, offering powerful, intuitive business modelling. From small business owners to large corporation CFO’s, the BRIXX platform allows long-term simulation for the future of your business to visualise the impact of today’s decisions tomorrow.

Developed for any business, BRIXX’s unrivalled time-based modelling tool unlocks the ability to build a unique, dynamic model of the future. Simple to use, BRIXX handles 3-way modelling, scenario analysis and actuals vs forecast with ease. Beautiful dashboards, professional reports and built-in live collaboration allow you to model and present your future with colleagues, your accountant or investors. www.brixx.com

