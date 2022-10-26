Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

PBM Ducati is delighted to confirm that Tommy Bridewell will race for Paul Bird’s team in the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

34-year-old Bridewell, from Devizes in Wiltshire, will contest the series on a factory-supported Ducati Panigale V4R for the Cumbrian team which has won eight BSB titles, the most recent coming with Josh Brookes in 2020.

Bridewell finished third in this season’s title race to follow up his runner-up placing in 2021, both on Ducati machinery, and will be part of a two-rider team, with his teammate set to be announced shortly.

Tommy has an impressive record of 359 BSB starts with eight victories and a further 61 podiums and as well as his tenure in British Superbikes, has raced in the Italian Superbike Championship and FIM European Superstock Championship

He has also scored points in a number of World Superbike Championship rounds in both the UK and abroad and finished fourth in the 2018 Suzuka 8 Hours race.

Tommy Bridewell: “This is my best shot at winning the title with a team that knows all about winning British Championships. I’ve known the team for a long time and this represents a fantastic opportunity as I’ve strived for years to beat them. There was a consensus that we should work together and PBM can guide me towards our goal. I’m confident in my riding and the team can give me the technical support I need. The job comes with added pressure but it’s one I’m relishing.”

Paul Bird, Team Owner: “I’m delighted to have Tommy joining the team for 2023. He came up to me in the paddock as a 15-year-old when he was just starting out and told me he would ride for me one day and now it’s going to happen. He’s done a great job on a Ducati over these past couple of years and has been one of our toughest rivals so to have him on board with us is fantastic and we can’t wait to get started.”

