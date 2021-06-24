The Motorbike Show returns to the small screen this July, with six brand new hour-long episodes on ITV4.

This will be the tenth series of the popular motorcycle magazine programme, which has been broadcast free to UK audiences since 2011.

Presenter Henry Cole travels North, East, South and West to ride some of his favourite biking roads in England and Wales, meeting some fascinating people along the way.

Each episode will chart the highs and lows of bringing a classic bike back to life in a’ ground up restoration project, with expert assistance from Sam Lovegrove and Allen Millyard.

Plus features covering iconic motorcycles and manufacturers, stories of amazing riders and much more besides.

See The Motorbike Show season 10 weekly on ITV4 at 9pm from Wednesday 21st July.

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv

