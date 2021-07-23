Perfect Homecoming: Aegerter Puts Ten Kate Racing On Top After Day 1 At Assen

The Swiss rider went under lap record pace in both practice sessions at the iconic Dutch venue as the Dutch Ten Kate Racing outfit look for victory on home soil.

The FIM Supersport World Championship returned to action at the TT Circuit Assen for the Prosecco DOC Dutch Round with Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) topping the combined classification as he took to the track adorned in iconic yellow colours on both his leathers and Yamaha YZF-R6 as his Ten Kate Race outfit celebrated their home race.

The morning Free Practice 1 session was a battle between Aegerter and Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) as the South African rider looked to get back to winning ways and close the gap to Aegerter in the Championship. Both riders went under the lap record throughout the day, with Aegerter posting a 1’37.274s to top the times at the end of Friday by just 0.041s; the duo separated by just over a tenth but half-a-second clear of their nearest rivals.

Spanish rider Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) put in a strong last lap at the end of the disrupted Free Practice 2 session to slot into third place as he goes in search for his first WorldSSP podium at the venue he made his Moto2™ debut at a few weeks ago. Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) claimed fourth place on his Kawasaki ZX-6R, the only rider to not improve in the afternoon Free Practice 2 session.



WorldSSP at TT Circuit Assen – Friday

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 1’37.274s

2. Steven Odendaal (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.041s

3. Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team) +0.550s

4. Philipp Oettl (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.711s

5. Randy Krummenacher (EAB Racing Team) +0.883s

6. Jules Cluzel (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.910s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

