IT STARTED AS A QUESTION…

WHAT IF?

WHAT IF regular high street jeans offered the same protection as heavy duty riding pants?

We’d be able to ride to work without the need to get changed.

We’d be comfortable and look good, without compromising on safety.

We’d be wearing Oxford’s new single layer Original Approved denim.

THE JEANS YOU WANT TO WEAR JUST GOT SAFE.

For Oxford’s Approved Denim, material innovation was a priority; performance denim built specifically for life on two wheels. From new yarn and fibre technologies to new finishes and dying techniques.

After continuous testing, both in the lab and out on the road, we introduce Armourlite™ – highly durable denim that maintains a vintage look and softness; jeans you want to wear.

To do this, we worked with skilled weavers and warpers to include a polyamide fibre into the weave – a hard-wearing material originally developed by the military for parachute cords.

A two-way stretch was added to enhance mobility and comfort. We also included a quick dry technology which draws sweat and increases water repellency.

RRP £119.99

Slim Fit

Click here for info: https://oxfordriderwear.com/product/original-approved-denim-jeans-slim/

Straight Fit

Click here for info: https://oxfordriderwear.com/product/original-approved-denim-jeans-straight/

Womens

Click here for info: https://oxfordriderwear.com/product/womens-original-approved-denim-jeans/

For further info on the Oxford denim range CLICK HERE.

For more information on Oxford Products visit oxfordproducts.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



