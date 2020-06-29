Personalization is one of the fundamental elements of the Ducati Scrambler brand, which has always made available to lovers of the “Land of Joy” a wide selection of accessories to make their motorbike unique.

All original Ducati Scrambler parts are studied in detail and guarantee the right balance between practicality, comfort and appearance, offering the opportunity to be expressed through special finishes and materials, and a universe of different colours and styles.

Thanks to the configurator on Scramblerducati.com, customers can view all the accessories available for the entire range and customize the motorcycles according to their style. A true virtual garage where every motorcyclist can be inspired by the vast selection of seats made with captivating colours and tailored finishes, top quality exhaust systems, spacious bags in technical fabrics and much more.

Directly from the configurator, the customer can send his configuration to his dealer for a personalized quote.

All original Ducati Scrambler accessories can be purchased from Ducati dealers and Scrambler Camps, below a selection of those available in the wide range.

Waterproof side panniers – Resistant and versatile, they are ideal for daily use. Their capacity and waterproof materials also make them the ideal companion for medium-distance trips.

Spoke rims – Derived from the Special version, its retro lines add vintage influences to the contemporary shapes of the Scrambler. The measurements are the same as those of standard rims.

X-shaped headlight protection – An element belonging to the Off-Road world, the X revives its natural meaning on the protective trim made of steel, a Scrambler reinterpretation inspired by the world of Café Racers.

Café Racer twin-seater seat – Made with technical materials and high quality finishes. Its captivating colour, tailored finishes and Ducati customisation create a perfect combination of performance and style.

Sport-line racing silencer – Thrilling sound with removable db-killer and full power delivery thanks to the dedicated mapping. This steel silencer by Termignoni with up-map key makes for an exciting ride right from the word go, not to mention a touch of style thanks to the chance to choose the sleeve that suits your bike best.

Handlebar rear-view mirrors – Made in anodised aluminium, they are mounted at the ends of the handlebar, in typical 1960s “racing” style.

Billet aluminium tank cap – Developed in partnership with Rizoma and made from billet aluminium with fine visible workmanship to enhance its design. Equipped with dedicated and customised key with Ducati logo which can be used as elegant key-ring too.

Pair of LED turn indicators – Ensure optimum visibility thanks to their high intensity mono-LED. In billet aluminium.

Billet aluminium footpegs – Developed in partnership with Rizoma and made with fine visible workmanship to enhance their design. They guarantee maximum feeling, grip and riding comfort.

Aluminium tank panels – The lightness of aluminium and the elegance of the black anodisation treatment reawaken the dark soul of the Scrambler.

Rear plastic fibre mudguard – It protects from mud and debris and enhances the aesthetics of the bike.

Front brake fluid reservoir cover & Clutch fluid reservoir cover – Both developed in partnership with Rizoma. These accessories are made of billet anodised aluminium with high quality and innovative visible workmanship to enhance their design in pure Scrambler style and adds an incomparable aesthetic look.

Number plate holder – Made of billet aluminium with fine visible workmanship, it adds lightness and movement, giving an aggressive style to the rear end of the bike. It is approved for road use.

Racing manifolds – Created for Scrambler 1100 version and made of high-quality steel, they consist of a central body and 2 in 1. Combined with racing silencers, they improve engine power and output. A stylish detail for an iconic bike.