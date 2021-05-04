Peter Hickman Forges Closer Partnership With Dunlop

Five-time Isle of Man TT winner Peter Hickman has announced a deeper relationship with Dunlop Motorcycle Europe that will include an Official Brand Ambassador role, adding to his duties as a Dunlop test tyre rider.

The 34-year old Englishman chose Dunlop tyres to help him achieve success at the Isle of Man TT and other challenging road races such as the Macau and Ulster Grand Prix. He won his first TT in 2018, setting an all time lap record of 135.452 mph (217.989 km/h) on the final lap on his BMW S 1000 RR.

The following year, he stamped his name in the Ulster Grand Prix record books, establishing the Northern Ireland road circuit as even faster than the Manx lap with a stunning 136.415 mph (219.539 km/h) average, with peak speeds well over 200 mph (322 km/h).

The pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the key road races in both 2020 and 2021, but Hickman has been able to stay sharp in his role as official Dunlop tyre tester. Testing Dunlop’s latest development tyres for road and track at venues such as the brand’s proving grounds in Mireval, France, means that Hickman has been able to have a direct input into the future generations of Dunlop hypersport tyres.

The new partnership involves Hickman becoming an Official Dunlop Brand Ambassador, giving Dunlop customers an opportunity to meet him at post-lockdown events. Dunlop Motorcycle Europe’s social media channels will also feature thrilling and exclusive content from the record-breaking racer. Fans will be able to see his content by following @DunlopMoto on Facebook and Instagram.

Hickman has a family history with Dunlop, explaining: “My dad used to race in the 1970s and was also a Dunlop test rider. I grew up around the Dunlop team and it’s appropriate that my best results have been achieved on their tyres. In road racing, the speed, precision and variable conditions mean I need to put faith in products you can trust at the limit. That’s why I’m proud to work with Dunlop.”

Luca Davide Andreoni, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe, said: “Peter has enjoyed success on a range of different bike models and that vast experience is valuable to Dunlop when developing tyres for racing, track day and for road-going hypersport bikes. We have exciting plans to develop engaging social media content together. This will bring racing fans even closer to the action.”

