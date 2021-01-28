Green Power Generators will join PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team in 2021 as a new partner as the squad prepares for what could be its strongest season-ever with incredible depth of talent across all three world championship categories.

Green Power Generators branding will feature on the bikes of all PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team riders: Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi in MotoGP with PETRONAS Yamaha Sepang Racing Team and through PETRONAS Sprinta Racing with Xavi Vierge and Jake Dixon in Moto2 and John McPhee and Darryn Binder in Moto3.

The Malaysian squad will also benefit from the innovative and quality products on offer from Green Power Generators to help power their race set-up during the 2021 MotoGP season.

Green Power Generators is a dynamic Italian company and a leader in the design and manufacture of diesel generator sets. Green Power Generators has achieved a primary position in both the Italian and international market thanks to its strength points: high quality products, reliable performances, worldwide after sales service and global dealers network.

Razlan Razali, Team Principal

We are honoured to welcome Green Power Generators to PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team. As a brand, Green Power Generators are ambitious and hungry for success so they were naturally drawn to PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team as we have shown incredible results in MotoGP over the past two years and they recognise the achievements of our team in such a short timeframe. 2021 is a tremendously exciting year for us as we have incredible depth of talent across all three categories. They are an exciting brand who share our hunger for success and progress and we are proud to be showcasing them across the world. We want to reward Green Power Generators with the very best results possible.

Raffaele Brugnettini, CEO Green Power Systems

Our aim is to make the Green Power Systems brand even better known in all world markets and our participation in the world championship is proving to be the right choice to reach every corner of the planet. This year we decided to do even more, combining our brand with that of the renowned PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team since we share the same philosophy: commitment, tenacity and success. Moreover, in MotoGP we will have the pleasure to be closer to two great idols of Italian motorcycling who live a few kilometres from our factories: Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. We can’t wait to start this new collaboration and we are confident that together we will achieve great results. We wish all the riders and the whole team a year full of satisfaction.

