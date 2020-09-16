South African Darryn Binder to join squad for 2021 Moto3 World Championship.

PETRONAS Sprinta Racing are pleased to announce that South African rider Darryn Binder will be joining the team’s Moto3 effort in a one-year deal for 2021.

Binder has shown himself to be one of the hottest prospects in the junior category, regularly in the thick of the action during the current season, including setting the fastest lap in this year’s Austrian GP.

The now 22 year-old joined the Moto3 championship in 2015 after graduating from the Red Bull Rookies Cup. After a tough first season, Binder has made impressive progress. Despite battling injury in 2017, Darryn was still able to consistently score points, be in the top-ten and had a best finish of fourth. Most recently, the South African has racked-up two podium finishes (Japan 2018 and Argentina 2019) and three fastest laps (Japan 2018, Aragon 2019 and Austria 2020).

PETRONAS Sprinta Racing welcome Darryn to the team and look forward to seeing him on their Honda NSF250RW at the 2021 pre-season test.

Johan Stigefelt, Team Director

I’m really pleased that we have signed Darryn for next year. We have seen that he is an aggressive, talented and good rider, especially on the race day. This is the kind of guy that you want to work with, who wants to take the next step in his career, and the type of rider who you want in your team who can challenge for the front. This will definitely be the target with him. First he will need to adapt to the Honda and we want him to feel comfortable in the team, as we’ve done with other riders in the past. He’ll have a strong crew around him and I’m confident that we will be able to do something very good together.

Darryn Binder

I’m really happy to be joining PETRONAS Sprinta Racing for next season. I was super excited when the opportunity came and I think we have big potential together and a great package to work with. I feel like we can do a really good job together and can have a bright future. Personally, I think that this is the best opportunity to make the last step up to continually be at the top of the standings. Our target will be to fight for the top positions at every race.

