Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

In a ceremony on Saturday, Turn 4 of Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit was officially named ‘Miller Corner’. The Thriller and home hero himself, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), was of course in attendance, along with his parents and wife, Ruby.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Chief Sporting Officer Carlos Ezpeleta and IRTA CEO Mike Trimby joined the ceremony to congratulate the Australian, and another home hero was on hand in MotoGP™ Legend Mick Doohan. Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit owner Andrew Fox presented Miller with the plaque, alongside Australian Grand Prix Commission CEO Andrew Westacott.

The lap at Phillip Island now starts down the Gardner Straight, heads through Doohan, tackles the Southern Loop and then slides through Stoner before arriving into Miller.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security