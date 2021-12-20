Pioneering New Colours For Ls2 Helmet

LS2’s top-value dual sport helmet, the Pioneer Evo, gets two new eye-catching graphic options for 2022, and they’re available now.

The Pioneer Evo Adventurer comes in Matt Black/Orange and Black/White, reflecting the colour schemes found on many of the popular adventure sport bikes.

Developed with LS2’s motocross, enduro and supermoto championship series riders, the Pioneer Evo’s outer shell is made from Kinetic Polymer Alloy (KPA), a strong material rivalling high-end composites, which offers flexibility for energy absorption and high penetration resistance.

Weighing approx 1400g, it comes in three outer shell sizes, to give a light and close fit across the eight sizes available. For an ultra clear view of road and trail, the quick-release visor is Pinlock-ready and a drop-down sun visor deals with glare.

A breathable, hypoallergenic lining and Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation keeps the rider cool and comfortable and there’s an emergency release system that allows first responders to remove the cheek pads in seconds, so the helmet can be removed with minimal movement of a fallen rider’s head and neck.

The Pioneer Evo Adventurer comes in sizes XXS-3XL and is ECE 22.05 certified for use on UK roads, selling for just £129.99.

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

