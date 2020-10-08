MPX230 for the Suzuki GSXR1000 and GSXR1000R (2017-) is a direct replacement filter designed to fit perfectly into the OEM airbox.

The air filter is one of the most important parts on your motorcycle to maintain peak performance. Manufactured in the heart of Northamptonshire, Pipercross motorcycle filters are hand-made using a two-layer multi density foam construction.

Pipercross filters provide increased airflow over a standard OEM filter which in turn offers an increase in performance while still, most importantly retaining a filtration efficiency rating of 98.9%. It is this efficiency rating of the Pipercross multi-layer foam that retains dirt particles within the filter, protecting your engine while still retaining maximum airflow.

The Pipercross multi-layer foam also offers a drastically improved dirt capacity when compared to other filter materials. As a serviceable item it also offers significant environmental benefits when compared to disposable OEM filters.

Pipercross filters are provided with a lifetime warranty for the original buyer.

Part Number – MPX232

Price – £59.99 inc. VAT

www.pipercross.net

