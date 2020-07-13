Pirelli and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce the Italian brand as Event Main Sponsor for the Spanish Round, taking place from the 31st July to the 2nd August at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto. The French Round held from the 2nd to the 4th October at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours will also have Pirelli as the Event Main Sponsor, as will the Riviera di Rimini Round, held from the 6th to the 8th November* at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. The events will therefore be named the Pirelli Spanish Round, the Pirelli French Round and the Pirelli Riviera di Rimini Round. The iconic circuits will host three of the biggest events of the 2020 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, with plenty at stake across the three weekends.

Founded in 1872 and in the motorsport industry since 1907, Pirelli offers bikes and cars tyre solutions at a variety of levels. The Italian brand has a worldwide presence with around 15,900 points of sale in 160 countries. Always seeking the latest technological innovation to provide a high-quality product portfolio, racing is Pirelli’s preferred R&D platform across all disciplines. Pirelli and the fastest production-based Championship share a common goal for environmental sustainability, with aims to increase the use of materials deriving from renewable and recycled sources. For 17 consecutive seasons, Pirelli has been the Official tyres supplier of the Championship, a record in the history of world motorsports making Pirelli the longest running sole tyre supplier at an international level, whilst simultaneously bringing WorldSBK action closer each year.

This Event Main Sponsor agreement allows Pirelli to demonstrate its motto of: “We sell what we race, we race what we sell”. This partnership will further demonstrate the highly successful collaboration between Pirelli and the Championship and will ensure a bespoke and exceptional experience for everyone operating within the paddock, whilst the products are ultimately passed onto fans and motorcycle riders on the roads.

* Round to be confirmed