Pirelli Creates A Tyre That Fits Like A Glove

Pirelli fits the most powerful and technologically advanced production Ducati ever with DIABLOTM SUPERCORSA SP tyres in the sizes 120/70ZR17 and 200/60ZR17, specially developed to manage the high-performance level achieved by the Superleggera V4

Pirelli engineers developed a special and customised version of the DIABLOTM SUPERCORSA SP to achieve the challenging performance target required by the most powerful and technologically advanced production Ducati ever. This tyre is able to manage the extraordinary performance of the Superleggera V4 and make the most of the significant aerodynamic load generated by the biplane wings, which highly characterise the aggressive design of the motorcycle.

Ducati Superleggera V4

The Superleggera V4 Ducati is the world’s only street-legal motorcycle with a frame, subframe, swingarm and wheels – the entire load-bearing structure of the chassis – made entirely of carbon fibre. The 90° V4 engine is capable to deliver up to 234 HP, and the lowest achievable weight of 152Kg highlights an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 1.54 CV / kg. Another important aspect is that of aerodynamics: thanks to the biplane wings and other carbon fibre components, the bike is able to guarantee up to 50 kg of downforce, allowing better stability and acceleration.

As technical partner and exclusive tyre supplier, Pirelli worked closely with Ducati during the development of the Superleggera V4 and had to take some radical technical choices in order to create a highly innovative tyre to meet the challenging performance target set by Ducati. This situation already happened previously, for example with the first Panigale V4 for which Pirelli developed the DIABLOTMSUPERCORSA SP V3 in the first ever street-legal size 200/60ZR17.

The current DIABLO™ SUPERCORSA SP belongs to the third generation of the popular race replica tyre and was developed also thanks to Pirelli’s constant commitment and experience in the racing field, in particular as the Official Sole Supplier of the FIM Superbike World Championship since 2004.

The front tyre is single compound, a solution that allows rapid warm-up and constant grip in any situation. The rear tyre is dual compound and uses a racing compound developed in the FIM Superbike World Championship on the shoulders. The sidewalls are slightly rounded as a result of the total redesign work made on the tyre structure with the aim of managing the performance that the Superleggera V4 is capable of. Finally, the sidewalls are special color edition tyres and bear the red Pirelli and Diablo logo.

DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP V3 CE

Over the years, DIABLO ™ SUPERCORSA SP has established a new reference point for race replica tyres and, thanks to its innovative features, has been chosen by Ducati as the original equipment of the brand new Superleggera V4, as well as many other motorcycle manufacturers from all over the world that have turned to Pirelli to equip their latest flagship models.