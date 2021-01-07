Pirelli Diablo Rosso In Numbers

Since 2008 the DIABLO ROSSO™ brand has been using the technology developed by Pirelli in the FIM Superbike World Championship to offer uncompromising riding performance

The Pirelli DIABLO ROSSO™ tyre family enters the new year with record numbers and celebrates the achievement of an important milestone: over five million radial tyres sold since its introduction on the market in 2008.

The origins of DIABLO™ and DIABLO ROSSO™ brands

DIABLO™ represents Pirelli’s excellence in the world of high-performance tyres designed for two-wheeled vehicles. The DIABLO™ product family, after its introduction into the market in 2002, has rapidly evolved to include in its broad portfolio tyres dedicated to other market segments, from professional racing to the supersports road arena. The DIABLO™ brand brings with it more than eighteen years of experience, technology and victories in the most prestigious national and international two wheeled competitions.



Within the DIABLO™ range, the DIABLO ROSSO™ products are dedicated to road machines of a sport leaning. The name DIABLO ROSSO™ was born with the intention of honouring the distinctive colour of the Italian national motorsport team since 1922, which was the colour racing red (PANTONE® 185C).

The most prestigious motorcycle manufacturers in the world choose DIABLO ROSSO™ products as original equipment for their top models, while many respected international magazines and websites consider DIABLO ROSSO™ products a benchmark for this sector. Among the leading products of this family there are currently tyres such as DIABLO ROSSO™ Corsa II, DIABLO ROSSO™ III and DIABLO ROSSO™ Scooter, still reference tyres in their respective segments.

Thanks to the high performance of each of these products, supported by the ability of Pirelli engineers to anticipate the demands of a constantly evolving market, and to use cutting-edge materials and technologies, the DIABLO ROSSO™ product family has been able to reach the important milestone of five million radial tyres sold worldwide.

Respectable numbers that allow Pirelli to announce with great satisfaction and pride the fourth generation of this tyre family, with the arrival of DIABLO ROSSO™ IV, the new supersports product created to continue the history of this successful brand. As the direct successor of DIABLO ROSSO™ III, DIABLO ROSSO™ IV raise the bar of this product range even higher, pushing the qualities of handling and grip to the highest levels, both in dry and wet conditions.

DIABLO ROSSO™ IV is dedicated to motorcyclists who love a more dynamic riding style, owners of supersports, hypernaked or crossover bikes who demand from a tyre a high level of grip, on all types of asphalt and weather conditions, as well as precise feedback and great handling to make the most of the high performance of their bikes.

