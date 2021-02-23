Pirelli enters into the 2021-2023 period as Official Tyre Supplier of the WorldSBK Championship, which will mark the 20th season of collaboration with WorldSBK.

The multi-year partnership between Pirelli and Dorna WSBK Organization is strengthened and extended for a further three years, confirming itself as the longest-running single-tyre formula in motorsport history.

Pirelli will continue in the role of Official Tyre Supplier for all classes of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, when the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the single-tire formula will take place. The Milan-based tyre company, in agreement with Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), promoter and organiser of the Superbike World Championship, and with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), had already announced the extension of the supply agreement last year, expiring at the end of 2020, for a further three seasons.

Started in 2004, the technical partnership established by Pirelli with the Federation, promoter, teams and racers of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, can already boast the record as the longest-running single tyre supply in the history of top motor racing competitions. This formula, which was proposed by Pirelli, has offered all riders and teams the same opportunities to compete for victory through a fair and identical tyre supply for all. At the same time, the tyre supply formula has always been supported by intense research work and development that increased the performance of the tyres, and the competitiveness of the Championship, year after year.

In this particularly challenging moment, the partnership between Pirelli and Dorna WSBK Organization is stronger than ever, as the two companies worked even closer to overcome the organisational and logistical challenges of the past and present seasons. All this has further consolidated the relationship between the Italian tyre manufacturer and DWO, for the benefit of the future of the Championship itself. In 2020, despite the overlap of several major sporting events, the WorldSBK Championship managed to increase the average live TV audience per Round by 6% compared to 2019. The 2021 season will see an action-packed program, ready to give fans entertainment and excitement, thanks to the double-race format of the WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 classes.

Pirelli and DWO also confirm the tyre format implemented in 2020, namely the exclusive supply of DIABLO™ Superbike slick tyres to all four classes of the Championship. From 2021, in addition to the WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 classes, Pirelli will also be the Sole Tyre Supplier to the newly born Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup that will compete in the European Rounds.

Claudio Zanardo, Pirelli Motorcycle Business Unit Senior Vice President, commented on the agreement renewal as follows: “The union between Pirelli and the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has always been very strong. Since the beginning of its involvement, Pirelli has been an active partner of the Championship, not only as a Sole Tyre Supplier, but also contributing to define its identity and the unique aspects that have always distinguished it from other motorcycle competitions. Pirelli applies the philosophy of the production-derived Championship to tyres with the choice of providing standard tyres that can be purchased by all motorcyclists on the market. The partnership between Pirelli and Dorna WSBK Organization has never been stronger and the positive results in terms of visibility and TV audience obtained in 2020 are proof of this. “

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Executive Director added: “I am delighted to continue our partnership with Pirelli. They became the Official Sole-tyre supplier of the Championship in 2004 and since then, they have been a part of phenomenal racing. They continue to develop their tyres for the WorldSBK class and beyond, and transfer the product to customers the world over. Pirelli has always been a strong partner of the Championship and the challenges we faced together in 2020 confirmed the strength of our partnership which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2023, a record in the motorsport industry. With the continued collaboration between WorldSBK and Pirelli, we can look forward to some more fantastic racing.”

Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli Motorcycle Business Unit Racing Director, said: “The announcement of the Single Tyre Supply contract renewal in October 2019 was followed by a year in which many things turned upside down. Pirelli and Dorna worked together to complete a World Championship that has demonstrated remarkable resilience, further strengthening the partnership and giving us the confirmation of being able to manage the next seasons and the future of the Championship in the best possible way. The number and quality of riders this year is a clear sign that we will have a level of competitiveness and entertainment never seen before. We will continue to work together with DWO on the growth of the Championship and particularly in that of the all-new Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, because today’s young riders will be the future protagonists of tomorrow’s World Superbike.”

The confirmation of the Official Tyre Supplier role demonstrates the passion and dedication that Pirelli has always had for sporting activities and confirms an important characteristic of the company’s DNA. Pirelli is the Exclusive tyre Supplier for the FIA Formula One World Championship®, the World Rally Championship, and has always been involved in the FIM Motocross World Championship in which it has obtained 74 world titles. Thanks to the experience gained in the top production-derived World Championship, Pirelli has managed to make its single-tyre formula appreciated in other national championships, such as the British Superbike Championship in the United Kingdom, which recently announced the supply renewal until 2025, or the CIV (Italian Speed Championship).

Pirelli numbers in the FIM World Superbike Championship:

From 2004 to date, the Italian tyre manufacturer has brought over 1 million racing tyres to the World Superbike circuits, with the development of 750 new solutions ;

; In seventeen years of participation as Official Tyre Supplier, the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has allowed Pirelli to develop highly appreciated products by riders all over the world, which immediately established themselves as the undisputed market leader;

Pirelli has raced in 19 countries and 29 different circuits for a total of 432 races in the premier class . (List of circuits: Aragon, Assen, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ​​Brands Hatch, Brno, Buriram, Donington Park, Estoril, EuroSpeedway Lausitz, Imola, Istanbul Intercity Park, Laguna Seca, Losail, Jerez de la Frontera, Kyalami, Magny-Cours, Misano, Monza, Moscow, Nürburgring, Oschersleben, Phillip Island, Portimao, Salt Lake City, San Juan Villicum, Sepang, Silverstone, Valencia, Vallelunga);

. (List of circuits: Aragon, Assen, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, ​​Brands Hatch, Brno, Buriram, Donington Park, Estoril, EuroSpeedway Lausitz, Imola, Istanbul Intercity Park, Laguna Seca, Losail, Jerez de la Frontera, Kyalami, Magny-Cours, Misano, Monza, Moscow, Nürburgring, Oschersleben, Phillip Island, Portimao, Salt Lake City, San Juan Villicum, Sepang, Silverstone, Valencia, Vallelunga); The research & development work carried out by Pirelli together with the riders of the production-derived Championship is unparalleled: Pirelli racing tyres have covered over 2 million kilometres of races, even in extreme temperatures, from the memorable 0° C of Assen 2019 at 60° C in multiple occasions.

