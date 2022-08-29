Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Pirelli King of the Mountain Buchan launches back into Showdown contention with double win.

Danny Buchan claimed a sensational double win in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, securing the Pirelli King of the Mountain title to fire himself back into contention for a Title Fighter position in the Showdown.

Buchan became the seventh different race winner of the season to claim SYNETIQ BMW’s first victory of 2022, holding off Bradley Ray in today’s two races in Lincolnshire.

The double victory has now moved the Essex-based contender to within 14-points of the top eight in the standings with three races at Snetterton remaining to decide the final five riders who will fight for the title in the Showdown.

Ray’s haul of two-second places for the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team has elevated him to the top of the standings and more importantly to within two podium points of Jason O’Halloran, who could only claim an eighth and ninth position for McAMS Yamaha today. The pair were already confirmed as Title Fighters after Thruxton.

Rory Skinner became the third rider to claim his place in the Showdown with two top five finishes for the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki team. The young Scot had a consistent weekend, which means he qualifies for a Title Fighter position for the first time.

Eight riders remain in contention for the final five places in the Showdown after Cadwell Park; Lee Jackson had a challenging weekend at his home round, but still holds on to fourth in the standings.

Glenn Irwin had top ten finishes at Honda Racing UK’s home round which means he maintained his fifth place in the standings, but Tommy Bridewell’s pair of third place results has moved him to within 13-points of his rival ahead of him, as he moved up the order to sixth in the standings.

Tarran Mackenzie and Kyle Ryde hold the final two positions in the top eight, but the pair will be ready to come out fighting at Snetterton, as Buchan targets Snetterton success to displace them from the line-up, whilst Peter Hickman and Leon Haslam also remain in mathematical contention.

The bumper Cadwell Park crowd were also entertained with a special appearance by the PATA Yamaha with BRIXX WSBK team as World Champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and teammate Andrea Locatelli tackled the Mountain with some demonstration laps.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Race 2 result:

Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.815s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +3.129s Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +1 lap Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +1 lap Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +1 lap Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +1 lap Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1 lap Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +1 lap Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +1 lap

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Race 3 result:

Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +1.864s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +3.628s Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +11.854s Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +11.999s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +12.362s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +13.023s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +13.928s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +14.773s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +14.962s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 372 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 359 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) – 241 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 225 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 214 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 201 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 186 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 178 Danny Buchan (Synetiq BMW) 164 Peter Hickman (FHO BMW) 144 Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) 143

