Pirelli King of the Mountain Buchan launches back into Showdown contention with double win.
Danny Buchan claimed a sensational double win in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Cadwell Park, securing the Pirelli King of the Mountain title to fire himself back into contention for a Title Fighter position in the Showdown.
Buchan became the seventh different race winner of the season to claim SYNETIQ BMW’s first victory of 2022, holding off Bradley Ray in today’s two races in Lincolnshire.
The double victory has now moved the Essex-based contender to within 14-points of the top eight in the standings with three races at Snetterton remaining to decide the final five riders who will fight for the title in the Showdown.
Ray’s haul of two-second places for the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team has elevated him to the top of the standings and more importantly to within two podium points of Jason O’Halloran, who could only claim an eighth and ninth position for McAMS Yamaha today. The pair were already confirmed as Title Fighters after Thruxton.
Rory Skinner became the third rider to claim his place in the Showdown with two top five finishes for the Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki team. The young Scot had a consistent weekend, which means he qualifies for a Title Fighter position for the first time.
Eight riders remain in contention for the final five places in the Showdown after Cadwell Park; Lee Jackson had a challenging weekend at his home round, but still holds on to fourth in the standings.
Glenn Irwin had top ten finishes at Honda Racing UK’s home round which means he maintained his fifth place in the standings, but Tommy Bridewell’s pair of third place results has moved him to within 13-points of his rival ahead of him, as he moved up the order to sixth in the standings.
Tarran Mackenzie and Kyle Ryde hold the final two positions in the top eight, but the pair will be ready to come out fighting at Snetterton, as Buchan targets Snetterton success to displace them from the line-up, whilst Peter Hickman and Leon Haslam also remain in mathematical contention.
The bumper Cadwell Park crowd were also entertained with a special appearance by the PATA Yamaha with BRIXX WSBK team as World Champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and teammate Andrea Locatelli tackled the Mountain with some demonstration laps.
Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Race 2 result:
- Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW)
- Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.815s
- Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +3.129s
- Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +1 lap
- Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +1 lap
- Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +1 lap
- Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +1 lap
- Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1 lap
- Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +1 lap
- Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +1 lap
Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Cadwell Park, Race 3 result:
- Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW)
- Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +1.864s
- Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +3.628s
- Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) +11.854s
- Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) +11.999s
- Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +12.362s
- Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +13.023s
- Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +13.928s
- Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +14.773s
- Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +14.962s
Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:
- Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 372 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED
- Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 359 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED
- Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) – 241 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED
- Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 225
- Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 214
- Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 201
- Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 186
- Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 178
- Danny Buchan (Synetiq BMW) 164
- Peter Hickman (FHO BMW) 144
- Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) 143
