Pirelli Renews Bennetts British Superbike Championship Partnership For A Further Five Years

Pirelli will once again be Presenting Sponsor and Sole Tyre Supplier of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, having signed a renewed deal with series organiser MotorSport Vision Racing (MSVR) to extend the partnership for a further five years (2021-2025). Pirelli is retained as the title sponsor of the Superstock and Junior Superstock classes.

In addition to the deal with MSVR, Pirelli has confirmed the appointment of Protyre Motorsport as Tyre Service Partner in the BSB paddock. The two companies have a long-standing relationship in supplying tyres for four-wheel racing activities, including British GT, British F3, GT Cup, Ferrari Challenge, European GT4, Gulf 12hr Race, Porsche Club and Time Attack. Protyre, is part of The Micheldever Group, the fastest growing wholesaler, distributor and retailer of tyres in the UK, selling over six million bike and car tyres annually.

The announcement of the renewed BSB partnership comes following a competitive tender process in which Pirelli successfully retained the contract it has held since 2008. The company will continue to supply tyres for 200 competitors, one of the largest tyre service operations in the world. Every British Superbike round necessitates 4,000 tyres taken to cover dry, wet and intermediate conditions for each of the seven classes. A dedicated team of 12 tyre fitters service the teams’ requirements, out of four articulated trucks within the Pirelli service area.

The ‘control tyre’ concept in BSB allows for a more level playing field, giving every rider access to the same product and resulting in the close, competitive racing for which the series is renowned.

Pirelli will once again provide the DIABLO™ Superbike Slick tyres for use in the blue riband Superbike races (and British GP2 class) and treaded DIABLO™ Supercorsa SC for the British Supersport Championship, Pirelli National Superstock and Junior Superstock, Ducati TriOptions Cup and Junior Supersport classes. The same production tyres, including the World Superbike-developed Slicks, are available for amateur racers and trackday riders, illustrating Pirelli’s long-held philosophy; “We race what we sell, we sell what we race”.

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship will this year celebrate its 25thanniversary. The 2021 season kicks off at Oulton Park (May 29-31), starting an exciting 11-round, 33-race schedule that will take in circuits such as Thruxton, Snetterton, Knockhill, Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Cadwell Park and Silverstone.

Stuart Higgs, Series and Race Director of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, said: “We are very pleased to confirm the extension of Pirelli as the Sole Tyre Supplier and Presenting Sponsor, as we look to provide continuity and consistency for our dedicated teams. We’ve had an extremely strong relationship with Pirelli since 2008 and appreciate their efforts in supplying tyres that allow the riders to push for strong lap times until the chequered flag across all of our varied classes. The introduction of Protyre as their new Tyre Service Partner illustrates their desire to develop their professional tyre service in one of the World’s biggest motorsport tyre operations. We look forward to working with them throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Jim Worland, Director of Pirelli Moto UK, added: “The Bennetts British Superbike Championship continues to go from strength to strength and the way in which they overcame the significant challenges of 2020 was particularly impressive, so it is with great pleasure that we continue our relationship with the series. We’ve been working with the organisers, teams and riders alongside our World Superbike development structure since 2008 and are looking to strengthen that process further. In Protyre, we have a partner that may be new to the BSB paddock but who are renowned in our four wheel motorsport operations. We will be looking to take our level of logistics and service to another level.”

Simon Hiorns, Protyre Retail Director, explained, “As a big fan and contributor to British motorsport we are proud to have been chosen to support such a prestigious series. The Bennetts British Superbike Championship is one of the leading lights of the British Motorsport scene and we are looking forward to showcasing our expertise, experience and high standards of service to its many competitors. We understand the size of the challenge and have already started the process of gearing up to meet the demands of the BSB paddock.”

For more Motorcycle Tyres news check out our dedicated page Motorcycle Tyres

or head to the official Pirelli Tyres UK website visit https://www.pirelli.com/tyres/en-gb/motorcycle/homepage

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here