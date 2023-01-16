Pirelli unveils the new Diablo Supercorsa: sport tyres par excellence from WorldSBK.

Pirelli illustrates the fourth generation of DIABLO Supercorsa tyres in detail, announced in September and now available to the general public for purchase from January, both in the SP version, designed primarily for street use, and in the SC version, available in various compounds for track use. DIABLO Supercorsa V4 (this is the full name, where V4 stands for the fourth series) is an entirely new product compared with its predecessor, the DIABLO Supercorsa V3, in terms of tread pattern, compounds, structures, and profiles. Both in the SC racing version and in the SP race replica version, DIABLO Supercorsa is the highest embodiment of Pirelli’s sporting DNA thanks to its extremely high and sporty performance or, to sum up in one word – speed.

THE PINNACLE OF PIRELLI SPORTINESS ON THE STREET IN ITS FOURTH GENERATION

From 2002, the year the first DIABLO tyre was born, the line of products which bear this name has identified Pirelli’s motorcycle sport tyres, continuing the success story which began in the ’70s, marked by exciting names such as Mandrake, Phantom, Gordon, Demon, and Dragon. With the DIABLO family, Pirelli revolutionised global street tyre paradigms, creating a proper brand, enriched year after year by technological innovations and the experience gained in the FIM World Superbike Championship, where Pirelli has been sole tyre supplier since 2004. After introducing the DIABLO Superbike tyres in 2005, slicks exclusively for track use designed for the Superbike category, in 2007, Pirelli launched the first generation of DIABLO Supercorsa SC grooved racing tyres, followed by the SP street version in 2008. DIABLO Supercorsa SC became the absolute benchmark for the Supersport and Superstock categories, both in the world and national championships and even now it is the standard for those championships that still use treaded tyres. In the same way, over the years, DIABLO Supercorsa SP has been selected as OEM equipment on the most prestigious supersport and hyper naked bikes. The second generation of DIABLO Supercorsa, presented in 2012, was then followed by the third in 2018, and now the fourth continues the path of technological excellence begun three decades ago.

ONE SOUL, TWO PRODUCTS: SC AND SP, FROM THE TRACK TO THE STREET

When Pirelli decided to make the first DIABLO Supercorsa in 2007, they did so with a rather specific idea and goal. The idea was to make a racing tyre respecting the basic philosophy of the World Superbike Championship, namely the bond with normal production, so not a prototype tyre, but a product that can be used by both professional riders and normal motorcyclists. The goal is to take advantage of the top category in the production derived world series not only as a showcase to give the brand visibility but also as a laboratory to develop, with some of the best riders in the world and the most prestigious manufacturers, advanced technological solutions and tyres not for exclusive use by the world championship riders, but also for everyday use. And it is precisely with DIABLO Supercorsathat the motto dear to Pirelli’s heart was born, “We sell what we race, we race what we sell”, indicating how the very same tyres used by professional riders in races can be purchased by any motorcyclist. This is why, from the beginning, DIABLO Supercorsa was developed as a single project but in two forms: the SC track tyre in various compounds and its SP street version, both in standard production available for purchase on the market in order to meet not only the needs of track riders, but also sport street riding enthusiasts. Over the years, DIABLO Supercorsa SP has become the supersport tyre of choice for all high performance bike owners who want an uncompromising street riding experience, thanks to extremely high levels of grip and performance. But above all, as of today, it remains the best and most immediate example of the technological transfer from track to road of Pirelli tyres, since it shares with the ‘SC’ the tread pattern, profiles, and many materials and technologies used in terms of structure, in addition to one of the two compounds it uses (the SC3).

CONCENTRATION OF TECHNOLOGY, PERFORMANCE AND SAFETY BORN IN SUPERBIKE

DIABLO Supercorsa, in both the SC and the SP versions, is a true concentration of technology capable of providing high performance combined with the highest safety standards thanks to the ability to interact and collaborate closely with the most modern and sophisticated riding assistance systems. It is the result of twenty years of studies, development, and testing of solutions by Pirelli in the FIM World Superbike Championship. It is a tyre that was also designed with input from former world champions and developed with the support of all the manufacturers and teams that participate in the most important competition for factory derivative bikes. DIABLO Supercorsa SC V4, where the abbreviation SC stands for “Special Compound”, is the best and fastest treaded track tyre ever made by Pirelli. Thanks to the various compounds it is available in, DIABLO Supercorsa SC V4 is intended for use by both professional and semi-professional riders, as well as by those who are simply track day enthusiasts or riders just starting out in their careers who want to improve performance without making changes to the settings on their bikes. Compared with its V3 predecessor, these are the features and relative benefits for the riders that DIABLO Supercorsa SC V4 has to offer:

Latest generation compounds for outstanding performance and grip

for Racing structure for better support coming out of corners

for Racing profiles to the advantage of rideability, line holding, and stability at high speeds

to the advantage of Tread pattern with patented Flash evolution for smoother power on leans and improved consistency of performance

In the same way, DIABLO Supercorsa SP V4, where the abbreviation SP stands for “Sport Production”, is the sportiest tyre ever for street use in the DIABLO family. Compared with the SC version, DIABLO Supercorsa SP complies with all the regulatory restrictions of the vehicles it can equip – such as, for example, the speed index requirement (W) – and it is less sensitive to temperature, as well as heating up more quickly and providing more mileage due to the compounds. This tyre is intended for riders who love sport riding not only on the track but on the road as well. This undoubtedly includes owners of supersport street bikes from which the World Superbike Championship bikes are derived, but also track day enthusiasts who want a street legal tyre so they can ride to the circuit instead of having to load the bike on a trailer and one that will also let them turn laps on the track without having to swap out tyres. DIABLO Supercorsa SP V4 ensures significant benefits for riders:

Dual compound on both the front and the rear for maximum grip in leans and outstanding thrust coming out of turns, but also adequate mileage.

on both the front and the rear for Latest generation structures that work in unison with the compounds for optimum performance both on the road and on the track by simply adjusting the pressure.

that work in unison with the compounds for Profiles , identical to those of the SC version which ensure a simple ride and maximum reactivity.

, identical to those of the SC version which ensure a Tread pattern identical to that of the SC with the new flash pattern interrupted at the centre with a slick area for smoother thrust at any lean angle and more consistent

Both versions share the tread pattern, the profiles, the compounds in part, and some technological solutions in terms of structure.

Tread pattern

The interrupted FLASH design improves water displacement and the area of contact surface with the ground .

. The slick section where the pattern is interrupted has an impact on the rigidity of the tread , reducing risks of groove deformation , and ensures better thrust at any lean angle .

where the pattern is interrupted , , and ensures . The direction of the flash pattern on the tread follows the direction of the lateral force experienced in track riding, ensuring more even and consistent performance along with reduced warm-up time.

on the tread follows the direction of the lateral force experienced in track riding, ensuring The first area of the shoulder without grooves guarantees greater contact between rubber and road surface both halfway and all the way into a lean in order to ensure greater grip on turns

guarantees greater contact between rubber and road surface both halfway and all the way into a lean in order to ensure The completely slick external area of the shoulder improves thrust at extreme angles

Profiles

The same racing profiles, developed in the World Superbike Championship, of the DIABLO Superbike slick tyre and the other fourth generation hypersport tyres in the Pirelli range.

developed in the World Superbike Championship, of the DIABLO Superbike slick tyre and the other fourth generation hypersport tyres in the Pirelli range. Multi-radius profiles for abrupt direction changes, whereas the slick shoulder area provides high grip and outstanding line holding on corners.

for abrupt direction changes, whereas the slick shoulder area provides high grip and outstanding line holding on corners. The profile of the front improves handling , enticing the rider to lean into corners earlier, facilitating quick direction changes. It also provides exceptional stability thanks to the extended contact area in the leaning stage.

improves , enticing the rider to lean into corners earlier, facilitating quick direction changes. It also provides exceptional stability thanks to the extended contact area in the leaning stage. The rear follows the same pattern and similar geometry to the front in order to ensure synchronised performance of the set .

follows the same pattern and similar geometry to the front in order to ensure . In the DIABLO™ SUPERCORSA SP V4, the tyre bead is designed to provide maximum performance both with tyre pressure on the road and with track use pressure (2.3 Bar front / 2.1 Bar rear with hot tyres). It is precisely the possibility of decreasing tyre pressure for track sessions that sets DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP V4 clearly apart from the other tyres in the Pirelli hypersport range.

Structure

The SC version shares with the DIABLO™ SUPERBIKE slick both structure and material which are able to ensure top performance and greater ease of riding with the use of specific pressures for the track .

shares with the DIABLO™ SUPERBIKE slick both structure and material which are able to ensure . Compared with its V3 predecessor, the new V4 uses new materials, such as wider section structural cords made up of a high number of textile fibres braided together to give the tyre greater rigidity combined with better shock-absorbing capabilities.

made up of a high number of textile fibres braided together to give the combined with In the SP version, each size has its own structure, fine-tuned for optimum performance in combination with the width of the specific profile for that size, the proportions of the compound and the arrangement of the tread pattern. Additionally, the structure of the SP is optimised for street use, so also for long distances in a straight line on motorways.

Compounds

DIABLO Supercorsa SC V4 is available in three compounds for both the front and rear:

SC1 – Front: maximum feeling / Rear: top performance with high temperatures and not very abrasive asphalt

– Front: / Rear: with high temperatures and not very abrasive asphalt SC2 – Front: maximum stability and consistency / Rear: consistent performance and ideal for low temperatures or extremely abrasive asphalt

– Front: / Rear: and ideal for low temperatures or extremely abrasive asphalt SC3 – The race-for-fun choice for extended track sessions, but not intended for professional racing use

DIABLO Supercorsa SC V4 range

DIABLO Supercorsa SP V4 is dual compound both at the front and the rear.

Front:

The first DIABLO Supercorsa tyre to adopt two compounds at the front.

Layout with a central and base compound paired with a second compound on the tyre shoulders.

The base compound, which covers the entire profile of the tyre and emerges coming into contact with the asphalt at the central section, is full-silica and extremely versatile, providing thermal stability and ensures consistent performance in both cold and hot temperatures.

The compound of the shoulders is the same one used in the SC3 racing version, in 100% carbon black formulation, and it is capable of ensuring outstanding handling and maximum grip even at full lean.

Rear:

Compared with the front, this has a softer central compound and a wider side, but still maintaining the same base compound of the front in support of the two compounds in contact with the asphalt.

The central compound is 100% carbon black and optimised to work effectively in a broad range of temperatures because it provides grip and quick heating in various conditions. Additionally, it ensures stability at high speeds and resistance.

The compound used on the shoulders is the same as the one used on the front, so SC3, for maximum power coming out of corners.

The base compound, which is beneath the two compounds that are in contact with the asphalt, has a 100% Carbon Black formulation and was designed to work in the best possible way with the other two compounds, providing thermal stability and a better feeling for the rider.

DIABLO Supercorsa SP V4

BEST-SELLER PEDIGREE: MORE THAN 3.5 MILLION TYRES SOLD

The Diablo Supercorsa is a success story not only on the technological side, but also in terms of sales. In fact, since its début in 2007, more than 3.5 million DIABLO Supercorsa tyres have been sold all over the world, making this product one of the most successful motorcycle tyres in Pirelli history. A success which, with this fourth generation, Pirelli will continue to build on, equipping the most prestigious supersport and naked bikes that will be introduced to the market in 2023 and the years to come with DIABLO Supercorsa SP and, with DIABLO Supercorsa SC, offering riders and track enthusiasts a racing tyre that embodies the most cutting-edge technologies.

MISSION RACING AND SPORT RANGE REVAMPING ACCOMPLISHED

With DIABLO Supercorsa V4, Pirelli concluded the revamping process of the fourth generation of the DIABLO racing and sport range which began in 2021 with DIABLO ROSSO IV and continued in 2022 with DIABLO ROSSO IV Corsa. Therefore, the Pirelli range is now made up of two DIABLO SUPERBIKE racing products – the competition slick par excellence, and DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC V4, the treaded tyre for the track – and of supersport and sport tyres primarily for street use, beginning with the new DIABLO Supercorsa SP V4, the most extreme of the street tyres also suitable for the track, as well as the DIABLO ROSSO IV CORSA, the most focused version of the DIABLO ROSSO IV. Each of these tyres are covered by patents developed by Pirelli in the World Superbike Championship and the difference between these five products lies substantially in the type of use, whether street or track, in performance on dry and wet asphalt, and in the mileage that each one is able to provide.

More details on available sizes of DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC and SP V4 are available on the Pirelli.com website at the following links:

DIABLO SUPERCORSA SC V4

DIABLO SUPERCORSA SP V4

For more Pirelli Tyre news check out our dedicated page Pirelli Tyres

or head to the official Pirelli Tyres UK website visit https://www.pirelli.com/tyres/en-gb/motorcycle/homepage