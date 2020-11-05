Yamaha Motor Europe is delighted to confirm that the special ‘Piro’ Replica R1, created in honour of the late Fabrizio Pirovano for the FIM Superbike World Championship’s return to Estoril, 27 years after his 10th and final WorldSBK victory, has been sold at auction for €27,000 with all proceeds going to charity.

After the 2020 WorldSBK finale at Estoril, where Pirovano’s close friend Alessandro Gramigni took the replica R1 for a tribute lap, the bike was put up for auction to the highest bidder.

It was sold to an anonymous buyer, with all of the €27,000 now being donated to cancer research charity Fondazione Oncologia Niguarda Onlus, which the Pirovano family has supported since Fabrizio’s passing.

The ‘Piro’ Replica R1 is based on a standard Yamaha R1, featuring the famous white, pink and blue livery of Pirovano’s race-winning #5 Yamaha YZF 750 SP. The Italian contested the early years of WorldSBK with Yamaha, finishing runner-up on two occasions. He retired in 2006 and sadly passed away from cancer in 2016.

Andrea Dosoli

Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager

“There was a lot of interest for the ‘Piro’ Replica R1 and we’re delighted that someone has the opportunity of owning such a unique bike. It’s been on an emotional journey since it was created and unveiled in Portugal. We’re also proud to be able to support such an important and instrumental charity like Fondazione Oncologia Niguarda Onlus, it’s exactly what Fabrizio would have wanted.”

