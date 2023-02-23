Pit Stop Challenge Set For Day Prior To The Daytona 200

The Top Teams Will Face Off To See Who Can Perform The Quickest Pit Stop.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that the second annual Pit Stop Challenge will be held on Friday, March 10 – a day prior to the 81st running of the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway, sponsored in part by Pirelli and Bridgestone.

The Pit Stop Challenge gives spectators a close-up look at what goes into a winning pit stop in the Daytona 200 as they witness the top-five qualifying riders and their teams perform their high-speed magic as they change both wheels, simulate filling the motorcycle with gas and then see that team pushes their motorcycle across the timing strip for the fastest time. But it’s not just about speed as teams forgetting to tighten an axle nut will be disqualified.

Last year’s inaugural Pit Stop Challenge was a popular addition to MotoAmerica’s activities at the Speedway with five teams challenging for glory and the lion’s share of the $16,000 purse, which ultimately went to the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York team and Josh Herrin’s Panigale V2.

The Pit Stop Challenge will be held at the conclusion of on-track activity at the Speedway with teams heading for Victory Lane where the competition will begin held in front of a packed grandstand.

“Last year’s inaugural Pit Stop Challenge was a lot of fun to watch,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “The fans loved it, the teams really got into the competition of it all, and the event was a complete success. For those who can’t be there in person, the contest will be broadcast on MotoAmerica Live+ with Michael Hill again calling the action and getting the crowd pumped up in Victory Lane.”

With 100 percent of the funds donated by sponsors going directly to the purse, the winning team from the Pit Stop Challenge will take home $7500 plus another $1000 worth of VP Fuel. The second-place squad will earn $5000; while the team who finishes third will get a payout of $3500.

MotoAmerica would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the second annual Pit Stop Challenge: Pirelli, Bridgestone, QJmotor, Coatzymoto/LatinME, Cometic Gaskets, Mission Foods, Motion Pro, Castrol, SBS Brakes, SportbikeTrackGear.com, Lyndall Brakes and Barnett Clutches.

