Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

TAS Racing is pleased to welcome Steve Plater into our set up for the 2022 season. The former British champion, Isle of Man TT and multiple North West 200 winner, will take up the role of Team Manager – overseeing the efforts of our riders, technical and engineering teams within the garage set up, during all testing and racing activities.

PHILIP NEILL SYNETIQ BMW TEAM PRINCIPAL

Steve has already been involved with us in the past, as recently as last season. He has been helping the riders, imparting his extensive technical knowledge, but more on an ad-hoc basis. This year we felt that a more structured role would suit everyone involved and having Steve in the garage, taking up that important position, also allows me to concentrate more on the commercial side of the business, which we all know is the lifeblood of any team’s future. I have every confidence that Steve will bring a unique and effective skillset, not only in the development of our riders, but also with our TAS Racing prepared SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR machinery.”

STEVE PLATER SYNETIQ BMW TEAM MANAGER

I’m relishing the task of managing the SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad effort on site this season in BSB. They were always the main opposition throughout my racing career, so I’m really looking forward to the season ahead. The goal for me is to bring the best out of the whole team this season and also help Andrew and Danny achieve their British Superbike Championship dreams.”

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security