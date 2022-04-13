Plug And Play Heated Seat For Bmw 1250gs

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Plug And Play Heated Seat For Bmw 1250gsThe ultimate touring and commuting upgrade, Wunderlich Plug and Play Heated Seats offer improved ergonomics, with added warmth whenever it’s needed – through winter, at altitude or riding at night.
Available for the BMW R1250 GS / Adventure and R1200 GS LC / Adventure, the new seats marry the benefits of Wunderlich’s ActiveComfort range with a carbon heating element for continual, controllable and reliable heat.

Plug and Play ready, the seat connects straight into the wiring harness on models already fitted with a heated seat and can be operated using the existing BMW controls – no messy wiring or additional switchgear needed.

Each Plug and Play seat also has the advantages of Wunderlich’s ActiveComfort range, including:

  • Progressive two-layer inner foam construction – a soft upper layer and a firmer core – to relieve pressure on the coccyx and optimise weight distribution;
  • Ergonomic 3-D contouring to encourage a natural positioning of the pelvis and legs, for a much improved sitting position;
  • A non-slip cover material and Alcantara tucks that work with the contouring to reduce sliding back and forth during braking and acceleration.
Made in Germany, with contrasting stitching and beading in key areas to complement the GS styling, passengers are catered for too, with pillion versions including the same comfort and heating features built-in.

Available in Standard, Low or High options, Wunderlich Plug and Play Heated Seats are supplied with full instructions and everything needed to fit. Prices start from £439 including VAT.

Contact Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com for more information.

