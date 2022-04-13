Plug And Play Heated Seat For Bmw 1250gs

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest
The ultimate touring and commuting upgrade, Wunderlich Plug and Play Heated Seats offer improved ergonomics, with added warmth whenever it’s needed – through winter, at altitude or riding at night.
Plug and Play ready, the seat connects straight into the wiring harness on models already fitted with a heated seat and can be operated using the existing BMW controls – no messy wiring or additional switchgear needed.
Each Plug and Play seat also has the advantages of Wunderlich’s ActiveComfort range, including:
- Progressive two-layer inner foam construction – a soft upper layer and a firmer core – to relieve pressure on the coccyx and optimise weight distribution;
- Ergonomic 3-D contouring to encourage a natural positioning of the pelvis and legs, for a much improved sitting position;
- A non-slip cover material and Alcantara tucks that work with the contouring to reduce sliding back and forth during braking and acceleration.
Available in Standard, Low or High options, Wunderlich Plug and Play Heated Seats are supplied with full instructions and everything needed to fit. Prices start from £439 including VAT.
Contact Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner www.nippynormans.com for more information.
Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security