Plug And Play Heated Seat For Bmw 1250gs

Available for the BMW R1250 GS / Adventure and R1200 GS LC / Adventure, the new seats marry the benefits of Wunderlich ’s ActiveComfort range with a carbon heating element for continual, controllable and reliable heat.

Plug and Play ready, the seat connects straight into the wiring harness on models already fitted with a heated seat and can be operated using the existing BMW controls – no messy wiring or additional switchgear needed.

Each Plug and Play seat also has the advantages of Wunderlich’s ActiveComfort range, including: