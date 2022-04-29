Pons Takes Pole From Garzo And Casadei As Q1-q2 Format Debuts In Motoe™

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The number 71 will start from the front despite a crash, taking pole by just 0.063 in Andalucia.

LCR E-Team’s Miquel Pons will start from pole position for the opening two races of the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup after his single completed lap in Q2 at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto was the best of all, edging out Hector Garzo (Tech 3 E-Racing) by just 0.063. Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40) completes the front row, with a few surprises in MotoE™’s Q1-Q2 format debut.

Q1

It was pretty tight at the top in the first ever Q1 for the Cup, and it was Niccolo Canepa (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™) who went quickest to move through on top – despite missing some test time on EWC duty. Newcomer Alex Escrig (Tech3 E-Racing) was just 0.085 off but did enough to move through, with replacement rider Lukas Tulovic (WithU GRT RNF MotoE™) the rider to just lose out.

Q2

Pons not only set the crucial quickest lap but also suffered a crash at Turn 8, and that proved another crucial headline. The crash for the number 71 brought out the Yellow Flags and, in a stroke of bad luck, Pons’ teammate Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) was one to lose out with a lap cancellation – and it was a quick one too, enough to provisional pole.

There wasn’t too much more drama thereafter though, with Pons unchallenged at the top, Garzo proving he’s quick as ever and Casadei looking ready to fight it out with reigning Cup winner and new teammate Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) with that front row.

The Grid

Behind the Pons, Garzo, Casadei armada, Granado heads Row 2 ahead of 2021 runner up Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) and 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™). Torres is at the head of Row 3 as some key names look to attack off the line, with a packed front few rows of riders who’ll be looking for victory.

Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) and Escrig are alongside the reigning Cup winner, Torres, with Canepa completing the Q2 runners in P10.

A successful debut for the new format sees a new name on pole and a very interesting grid for the first weekend of the 2022 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Don’t miss Race 1 on Saturday at 16:25 (GMT +2) as Jerez hosts a return to action, before Race 2 on Sunday at 15:30!

MotoE™ front row

1 Miquel Pons – LCR E-Team – Energica – 1’48.372

2 Hector Garzo – Tech3 E-Racing – Energica – +0.2063

3 Mattia Casadei – Pons Racing 40 – Energica – +0.237

