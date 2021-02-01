Pop Into Portugal – Early Kick-off For Revised Rookies Cup Calendar

Portimão is the venue for the first two Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup races on April 17th and 18th. Our preseason test takes place at the same venue over three days, April 9th, 10 & 11th.

In our 15th season we therefore continue our tradition of being part of the first European Grand Prix of the year.

The extensive 14 race series for our KTMs then sweeps across Europe, finishing back on the Iberian Peninsula at Motorland Aragón on September 11th & 12th.

As the pandemic difficulties continue we are deeply appreciative of Dorna’s inclusion of the Rookies Cup in their Grand Prix schedules as we are of the support from all our other partners.

Provisional Calendar

Test – April 9-11 Portimão – Portugal

Races 1-2 April 17-18 Portimão – Portugal

Races 3-4 May 1-2 Jerez – Spain

Races 5-6 May 29-30 Mugello – Italy

Races 7-8 June 19-20 Sachsenring – Germany

Races 9-10 July 10-11 KymiRing – Finland

Races 11-12 August 14-15 Red Bull Ring – Austria

Races 13-14 September 11-12 Aragon – Spain

Entry List

5 Tatchakorn Buasri (Thailand)

7 Daniel Muñoz (Spain)

8 Eddie O‘Shea (Great Britain)

9 Freddie Heinrich (Germany)

13 Sho Nishimura (Japan)

14 Cormac Buchanan (New Zealand)

19 Scott Ogden (Great Britain)

21 Demis Mihaila (Italy)

23 Alex Millan (Spain)

24 Ivan Ortolá (Spain)

28 Matteo Bertelle (Italy)

29 Harrison Voight (Australia)

34 Mario Aji (Indonesia)

39 Bartholomé Perrin (France)

42 Soma Görbe (Hungary)

48 Gabin Planques (France)

55 Noah Dettwiler (Switzerland)

58 Luca Lunetta (Italy)

64 David Muñoz (Spain)

77 Filippo Farioli (Italy)

78 Jakob Rosenthaler (Austria)

80 David Alonso (Colombia)

89 Marcos Uriarte (Spain)

92 Diogo Moreira (Brasil)

95 Collin Veijer (Netherlands)

96 Daniel Holgado (Spain)

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/

