A crucial part of the entire slots experience is a smooth payout stream for every slot session. For making that possible, casinos online allow various payment methods that are trusted worldwide – try Mad Mad Monkey Slot.

The list of these payment options is getting bigger with the growth of the online gambling industry. So, it can be a little time-consuming to pick the payment method most suitable for your slot session.

To help you with your decision, we have compiled a brief list of the most popular slot payment methods in use by players across the globe.

Credit/Debit Cards and Prepaid Cards

As an obvious choice, most players go for the plastic money-based payment options. They can be credit or debit cards, but there is another option of prepaid cards as well that often come with vouchers and other useful offers. Although credit card usage for gambling of any sort has been banned in most parts of the UK, the other two options are equally good for serving the purpose.

Offline Payment Methods/Bank Transfers and Bitcoin

The traditional bank or wire transfers are never going to get old. They are available to all the online casino players as there is a surprisingly high demand for these offline payment means. In addition to that, you have the completely new end of the spectrum in the form of cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin. The payment trends with this means are on a sharp rise and will soon be found in all the casinos in the world.

E-Wallets

These payment pots are the rising sensations among the slot payment methods nowadays. They are super-fast and secure and allow a seamless experience with deposits and withdrawals.

Credit Cards, Debit Cards & Prepaid Cards E-Wallets Bank Transfers Credit Card/Debit Card PayPal Wire Transfer Visa Cards Neteller eCheck Mastercard EcoCard INSTADEBIT American Express ecoPayz iDEAL Paysafecard PayNearMe Bitcoin MyCitadel Payforit Skrill Zimpler

The methods mentioned above are the most popular choices of online slot players. But there are some new options being added to this list regularly with added features. As most of these options are used internationally, they are designed to cater to a more diverse customer base. They are accessible from any device from anywhere in the world. It all comes down to the preferences of players.

Another important factor that players normally consider while making the choice of payment method is the speed of transactions. Some payment methods offer quicker withdrawals and deposits than others. You also need to check with the casino about their speed of transactions to ensure uninterrupted payments from both sides.

Finally, every country has different rules and regulations governing the transactions through various payment methods. Make sure you are abiding by your local governing rules while using any particular payment method for slots.

Conclusion

The payment security offered by online casinos nowadays is way better than what it was a few years before. Still, it is always advised that players analyse their bankroll carefully before choosing a payment method for slots, and never use these methods to chase the losses.