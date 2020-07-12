The second round of the 2020 FIM CEV Repsol season takes us to the Autodromo do Algarve in Portugal. Qualifying conditions were hot, with the riders racing over 45 degrees of track temperature! Nonetheless, the pace was high and so was the competition as Pedro Acosta (MT-Foundation 77) took pole in the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, with Yari Montella (Team Ciatti – Speed Up) on pole in the Moto2™ European Championship and David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) taking pole position in Hawkers European Talent Cup.

After qualifying 2nd in Estoril, Acosta managed to go one better in Portimao, taking his first pole position in FIM Moto3™ Jr WCh! Less than a tenth behind was Lorenzo Fellon (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Junior Team) who, after Race Direction revisions, was promoted to from 4th to 2nd on the grid after a lap was reinstated. Championship leader Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) completes the front row in 3rd.

After the revision, Diogo Moreira (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Junior Team), teammate to Fellon, now heads up the second row in 4th with David Salvador (Cuna de Campeones) starting 5th. Julian Giral (MT-Foundation 77) starts 6th with Adrian Fernandez (Laglisse Academy) starting from the head of the 3rd row in 7th. He’s got close company in Kazuki Masaki (Laglisse Academy) and Gerard Riu (AGR Team) as they round out the 3rd row in 8th and 9th.

In the Moto2™ ECh, Yari Montella (Team Ciatti – Speed Up) continued his dominant start to the 2020 season. Pole by over 4 tenths from Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) sets him as the man to beat. Lukas Tulovic (Kiefer Racing) lines up 3rd with Adam Norrodin (Liqui Moly IntactGP SIC Junior Team) qualifying 4th, an improvement on 9th from Estoril. Alejandro Medina (Apex Cardoso Racing) takes his Kalex to 5th as Alessandro Zaccone (Promo Racing) completes the 2nd row.

David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) was the star of the show in HETC for the 2nd time in 2020 as he took pole position by just under a quarter of a second from Zonta Van Den Goorbergh (Team SuperB) as 12-year-old Spaniard, Alberto Ferrandez (Cuna de Campeones), put in a lap of 1:53.184 to take 3rd place on the grid. His teammate Daijiro Sako (Cuna de Campeones) lines up 4th with Alvaro Carpe (Hawkers FI Aro Team) and Marco Morelli (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Talent Team) completing the 2nd row of the grid.

Here’s all the important times for tomorrow’s races in Portimao (GMT+1):

Moto2™ ECh Race 1 (17 laps) 11:00 h

HETC (15 laps) 12:00 h

FIM Moto3™ JWCh (16 laps) 13:00 h

Moto2™ ECh Race 2 (17 laps) 14:00 h