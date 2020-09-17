Newly-announced venue set to host two-day test for manufacturer test teams and some MotoGP™ class riders.

Following the announcement that the 2020 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship season finale will take place at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, a two-day test at the venue can now be confirmed. This will take place on Wednesday the 7th and Thursday the 8th of October, just before the Shark Helmets Grand Prix de France.

The test is primarily for MotoGP™ manufacturer test teams and will provide valuable data to premier class teams, as well as technical suppliers, ahead of Portimão’s debut on the calendar.

Test riders present will include Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha), Michele Pirro (Ducati), Dani Pedrosa (KTM) and Stefan Bradl (Honda).

Some MotoGP™ class riders will also be present on Wednesday the 7th of October. They will be strictly limited to riding street machinery in order to familiarise themselves with the track.

The provisional entry list of MotoGP™ class riders is as follows:

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team)

Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)

Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu)

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3)

Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing)

Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing)

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini)

Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team)

Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech 3)

Bradley Smith (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini)

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol)

The final entry list of MotoGP™ class riders will published once confirmed.