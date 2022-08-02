Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The first Grand Prix of the 2023 season can now be revealed

The Portuguese Grand Prix will be the first event of the 2023 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, with the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve set to host the season opener from the 24th to the 26th of March 2023.

The full, provisional 2023 MotoGP™ calendar will be published by the FIM in due course, but the first event can already be confirmed. The 2023 Portuguese GP will mark the first time the MotoGP™ calendar has begun in Europe since 2006 and will be only the third season opener held in Europe in more than three decades. It will also be the first time Portugal has ever hosted the first race of the year, with expectation ahead of the new season set to hit full speed on the Algarve as the grid debut with their new colours and machinery, and the first trophies of the season are awarded.

There will also be official pre-season tests held at Portimão during the weeks before the event, the dates of which will be confirmed soon.

