The first of two race days saw two titles clinched and a huge plot twist as the final action of 2020 enters the horizon for Sunday…
The 2020 FIM CEV Repsol season’s penultimate day of racing saw breath-taking action and phenomenal twists and turns as the Championship battle lit up the spectacle at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia. In the Moto2™ European Championship, Yari Montella (Team Ciatti Speed Up) took the crown with a strong second place finish, whilst in the Hawkers European Talent Cup, it was Colombia’s David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) who clinched the title in a titanic final lap showdown.
The only Championship that wasn’t clinched was the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, with the race winner being Izan Guevara (Openbank Aspar Team), who came from the third row of the grid to cement himself as the new Championship leader. Moto2™ ECh honours went to Alessandro Zaccone (PromoRacing), as the Italian took a third victory in four races. In the HETC, a thrilling final corner battle saw David Alonso come out on top from 15th on the grid after a penalty on Friday.
The FIM Moto3™ JWCh gave an enthralling spectacle, although big crashes on the exit of Turn 14 for David Salvador (Cuna De Campeones) and Gerard Riu (AGR Team) meant the Red Flag came out. A 12-lap restart saw poleman Pedro Acosta (MT-Foundation 77) grab the lead whilst fellow Spaniard Daniel Holgado (Openbank Aspar Team) passed Japan’s Takuma Matsuyama (Asia Talent Team). However, the man on the move was Izan Guevara and whilst Jose Julian Garcia (SIC 58 Squadra Corse) took a long lap penalty and Matsuyama fell back, the three Spaniards fought to the end. Passing Holgado at Turn 8 and Acosta at Turn 14 on the last lap, Guevara took a fifth victory and the Championship lead for the first time. Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) didn’t score points after a problem on the grid before lights went out for the restart, and drops to second overall.
With the title on the line, the Moto2™ ECh battle was electric from the start. Montella grabbed an early advantage over Nikki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) and Alessandro Zaccone, who burst through early on. He was soon under pressure from Zaccone and in the closing stages, Zaccone hit the front and the Kalex rider broke clear from Montella’s Speed Up and the two finished in that order ahead of debutant Dominque Aegerter (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Junior Team) – Montella taking the title. Despite a long lap penalty, Andorra’s Xavi Cardelus (Team Stylobike) caught and passed Nikki Tuuli on the final lap as the two completed the top five in that order. There was also late race drama in STK600 as Alex Toledo (EasyRace Team) crashed at Turn 6 and took out title rival Fermin Aldeguer (FAU 55 Tey Racing), meaning Aldeguer’s debutant teammate Fenton Harrison Seabright took the class victory.
The HETC offered great racing from the off with a six-rider group throughout. Constant swapping and changing between Marcos Ruda (Team Honda Laglisse) and Marco Tapia (Leopard Impala Junior Team) let the likes of David Alonso come through to be in the mix. Alonso hit the front in the closing stages, taking victory in a final run to the line by 0.021s – the second-closest finish of the HETC season. Second went to Tapia whilst Alberto Ferrandez (Cuna De Campeones) was able to complete the podium for his fifth rostrum of the year. Poleman Ruda secured fourth ahead of Zonta Van Der Goorbergh (Super-B) in fifth and Alvaro Carpe (Hawkers Finetwork ARO Team) in sixth. Alonso and Van Der Goorbergh can’t be caught in their positions.
With loads to look forward to across the weekend, make sure you know the all-important times below (all times are Local Time GMT+1):
Sunday 1st November Schedule
11:00: Moto3™ Race – 18 laps
12:00: Hawkers ETC Race – 17 laps
13:00: Moto2™ Race – 19 laps
14:00: Moto3™ Race – 18 laps
Television networks and media platforms, in Europe and across the world, are showing ever-more interest in live broadcasts of FIM CEV Repsol events. You can enjoy the live races via:
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Two legendary squads have joined forces to create a brand-new FIM EWC factory team. Japanese team Yoshimura and French outfit Suzuki Endurance Racing Team have tied up to launch Yoshimura SERT Motul with the goal of claiming the 2021 FIM EWC crown.
A new Franco-Japanese tie-up is set to boost the profile of the FIM Endurance World Championship and raise the bar even higher for all the other competing teams.
Yoshimura and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team – both long-standing outfits with multiple wins and titles to their credit – have joined forces to create a brand-new factory team, Yoshimura SERT Motul. The Suzuki GSX-R1000R in the colours of the new Franco-Japanese squad will make its track debut in 2021, and the team have already set their sights on the world title.
Yoshimura is celebrating its 66th anniversary in 2020, while Suzuki Japan turned 100 this year. Yoshimura Racing Team boast four wins and several podium finishes at the Suzuka 8 Hours, while Suzuki Endurance Racing Team have amassed Endurance World Championship race wins and world titles over the past 40 years. The French team recently claimed their 16th FIM EWC title.
A very promising new direction for a historic and people-focused partnership
Yoshimura has been a Suzuki Endurance Racing Team partner for a number of years: a technical partnership that has grown stronger since Damien Saulnier took over the SERT reins.
Yoshimura’s history is one of men driven by a passion for racing. Yohei Kato, the nephew of the company president Fujio Yoshimura, represents the third generation of the brand founded by ‘Pop’ Yoshimura.
Damien Saulnier, SERT’s new team manager as of this season, is a worthy successor to Dominique Méliand, the founder – and boss for four decades – of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, as the title SERT claimed at the 12 Hours of Estoril in September proves. Yohei Kato and Damien Saulnier will take the reins of Yoshimura SERT Motul.
Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship since 2015, is extremely proud to have contributed to creating this outstanding new factory team bringing together two nations with a passion for endurance racing.
Fujio Yoshimura, President of Yoshimura Japan
“The US magazine ‘Cycle’ scooped the Suzuki GS750, the first 4-stroke, 4-cylinder motorcycle from Suzuki, in the autumn issue of 1976. My father, ‘Pop’ Yoshimura, who was in the US at the time, called me and said, ‘We’re going to race with it!’. We got technical support from the Suzuki engineering group and won the AMA Laguna Seca round in 1977. This paved the way for our first Suzuka 8 Hours win in 1978, and we’ve been building our racing history on Suzuki motorcycles ever since. SERT’s ex-team manager, Dominique Méliand, has been a good Suzuki mate for me, and I am happy that Yohei Kato, our third generation in the family, is working with SERT to aim for the EWC title.”
Yohei Kato, Team Director of Yoshimura SERT Motul
“It must be 5 years ago now that I met François for the very first time and he urged us to join the EWC. We’ve been giving it a lot of thought ever since. Both SERT and Yoshimura have been involved in endurance racing for over 40 years, and we can be proud of our joint racing history. We are grateful for this opportunity to unite our two teams and become ‘Yoshimura SERT Motul’ to target the 2021 EWC world title with the GSX-R1000R.”
Damien Saulnier, Team Manager of Yoshimura SERT Motul
“July 2019 marked the start of a fresh chapter in SERT’s history with the Boss retiring. Following the handover, Suzuki, Yoshimura and SERT partnered up to develop endurance bikes for the FIM EWC.
Over the years, Yoshimura has always worked on getting the GSXR bikes to perform even better. That continues to be the main focus for Yohei Kato, our point of contact at Yoshimura and a direct descendant of ‘Pop’ Yoshimura. So it makes total sense for us to now link up with this iconic performance tuning specialist. Having our efforts crowned with success in the shape of a 16th world title is an achievement for the entire team, bearing out the close working relationship, both past and future, between our two entities. Today, we are proud to present the new colours of the bike and our logo combining Yoshimura, SERT and Motul to officially announce SERT’s partnership with Yoshimura.”
François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events
“Since we became promoter of the FIM EWC in 2015, we have forged new ties between the two greatest nations of motorcycle endurance racing: France and Japan. FCC TSR Honda were the first Japanese team to commit full-season to the FIM EWC in a joint effort with Honda France, opening the way for Japanese Webike Trickstar to partner with SRC Kawasaki France. This is a great day for the FIM EWC, with the announcement of two iconic and successful teams joining forces into a new works Suzuki team. Welcome to Yoshimura SERT Motul team, a new milestone in taking the FIM EWC to ever-higher levels of competitive racing.”
83 Minutes of Ewan McGregor & Charley Boorman Riding Motorcycles.
No script. No director. Just 83 minutes of never-before-seen POV footage of Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. From the docuseries Long Way Up, ride along firsthand as the guys drive electric motorcycles up from Chile to Honduras. Watch Long Way Up now on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_LongWayUp
Highlights Include:
00:00 – Let’s hit the road
14:03 – Cutest thing on earth.
17:21 – ASMR with Ewan McGregor as he describes the sights and sounds of the rainforest
21:29 – Ride through the Rice Paddies of Ecuador
22:52 – Charley vs. the Wait A Whiles
33:50 – Surprise! Waterfalls
36:28 – Ewan McGregor serenades us with his impressive pipes
47:55 – Worst. Smell. On. Earth
1:00:45 – Ewan gets stung by a bee
Starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, “Long Way Up” reunites the best friends after more than a decade since their last motorbike adventure around the world.
Covering 13,000 miles over 100 days through 16 border crossings and 13 countries, starting from the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America, Ewan and Charley journey through the glorious and underexposed landscapes of South and Central America in their most challenging expedition to date, using cutting-edge technology on the backs of their prototype electric Harley-Davidsons in order to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.
The new series will follow Ewan and Charley as they journey through Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador and up through Colombia, Central America and Mexico. Also joining them are their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, following them in their electric Rivians.
Sprint Filter, as usual, proposes three different air filters for motorcycles:
– P08: P08 air filter (Road and Track) – the standard performance air filter from Sprint Filter. Filtration Power 80 μm – Airflow: 5.050 l/m2/sec
– P08F1-85: P08F1-85 air filter (Road and Competition) – the actual “State of the Art” from Sprint Filter. If you want to fit the same solution used by TOP Motorsport Factory Racing Teams. Perfect to gain maximum performances for road use or to obtain all potentiality from your tuned Royal Enfield. Similar filtration power as the P08, triple air flow vs P08.
Filtration Power 85 μm – Airflow: over 15.000 l/m2/sec
– P037: P037 air filter (Street and Track): Performance air filter which protects your engine with demanding and dusty conditions. Performance air filters developed for desert areas as Bahrain, India, UAE for main Motorsport Challenges, ideal for using in dusty countries.
Filtration Power: 37 μm – Airflow: 4.500 l/m2/sec
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
The fight ignites: 2020 finale hosts Valencia qualifying duel
Three titles are on the line this weekend with a colossal Friday of qualifying action bringing new twists and turns throughout…
The final showdown of the FIM CEV Repsol season has commenced with qualifying for the last weekend of action at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, and it was a day of big stories across all three classes. The FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship saw Pedro Acosta (MT-Foundation 77) storm to pole whilst Finland’s Nikki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) heads up the Moto2™ European Championship grid ahead of the weekend. In the Hawkers European Talent Cup, it was Spaniard Marcos Ruda (Team Honda Laglisse) who clinched pole by nearly three tenths of a second. All three classes will see the crowning of Champions and with qualifying being of great importance around the tight and twisty Ricardo Tormo venue, fireworks are promised from the outset.
With the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship still able to go any one of six ways with some 75 points up for grabs, qualifying had never been more significant. Starting from pole is Pedro Acosta (MT-Foundation 77) as the 16-year-old goes about closing down the 42-point deficit to current Championship leader Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) from the front of the grid. Takuma Matsuyama (Asia Talent Team) was second, with the 15-year-old rookie in Moto3™ taking his best grid position of the year. Will the five-time Asia Talent Cup race winner (I did not check it, please confirm it is ok) be able to end his season on a high and with his first career podium? After constant swapping and changing in the battle for pole in the final five minutes, Daniel Holgado (Openbank Aspar Team) had to settle for third.
Making up row two, Jose Garcia (SIC 59 Squadra Corse) took fourth ahead of David Salvador (Cuna de Campeones) and the 2018 HETC bronze-medalist aims to stay in the title fight, although a sizeable 66-point gap is something he’ll have to bridge. Completing the top half-dozen is Adrian Fernandez (Laglisse Academy). Elsewhere on the grid, Scott Ogden (British Talent Team) achieved a best qualifying result of his 2020 campaign with an impressive tenth.
The Moto2™ ECh welcomed the riders out on track for their qualifying session under glorious sunshine and it was Nikki Tuuli, who took pole by taking 1.2 seconds off his morning time, heading the field. Championship leader Yari Montella (Team Ciatti Speed Up) was 0.115s behind his title rival, having led the morning session in convincing style. Third was Lukas Tulovic (Kiefer Racing) who took his second front row of 2020, just 0.125s from pole in the closest front row of the year. Elsewhere on the grid, Dominique Aegerter (Liqui Moly Intact SIC Junior Team) debuted in fifth, Championship contender Alessandro Zaccone (PromoRacing) was sixth and Thailand’s Keminth Kubo (VR46 Master Camp Team) was off the front row for the first time since he joined the class at Jerez, down in eighth. Fermin Aldeguer (FAU 55 Tey Racing) was top STK600 in tenth overall.
Qualifying was just as crucial in the HETC and Marcos Ruda (Team Honda Laglisse) took his first front row of 2020 and a career-first pole position, finishing some 0.280s clear of his rivals. The 15-year-old is joined on the front row by Roberto Garcia (Cardoso Racing), who achieved a career-best grid slot in second. Bringing familiarity to the front row was David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team), however, the Championship leader was found to be riding slowly in five sectors and subsequently given a 12-place grid penalty. His nearest Championship rival, Zonta Van Der Goorbergh (Super-B) was fourth and is thus promoted to the front row; the Dutchman needs to outscore Alonso by three points on Saturday to take the title to the final race on Sunday. Third in the standings Ivan Ortola (Openbank Aspar Team) was fourth on the grid and can still be second in the standings overall.
There’s loads to look forward to across the weekend so make sure you know the all-important times below ((all times are Local Time GMT+1):
Saturday 31st October Schedule
11:00: Hawkers ETC Race – 17 laps
12:00: Moto2™ Race – 19 laps
13:00: Moto3™ Race – 18 laps
Sunday 1st November Schedule
11:00: Moto3™ Race – 18 laps
12:00: Hawkers ETC Race – 17 laps
13:00: Moto2™ Race – 19 laps
14:00: Moto3™ Race – 18 laps
Television networks and media platforms, in Europe and across the world, are showing ever-more interest in live broadcasts of FIM CEV Repsol events. You can enjoy the live races via:
The third round of the 2020 MotoGP™ Global Series was all about one man as Williams_Adrian racks up two more wins.
Not for the first time in 2020 Williams_Adrian proved to be the class of the field as the Spaniard rode to another double victory in a drama-packed third round of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship Global Series.
Eleven gamers from around the world have earned the right to represent one of the eleven current MotoGP™ teams for the four-round Global Series, an eight-race event that will determine the wearer of the 2020 MotoGP™ eSport crown.
With the world still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic the eleven finalists competed against one another while communicating via a communal video call in their homes.
In an hour-long programme, motogp.com’s Jack Appleyard and Jack Gorst were on presenting and commentary duties, while there were appearances from MotoGP™ Championship contender Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT), race winner Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and recent rookie rostrum finisher Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) to deliver some all-important pointers for mastering the circuits. Santi Hernandez, crew chief of Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda, delivered some set-up advice to the eleven hopefuls.
Yet as we saw at round two, no one could touch the Montenegro brothers – Williams_Adrian and Williams_Cristian. The pair dominated proceedings last time out and they were at it again here in the double header that saw the eleven finalists race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and then Australia’s awesome Phillip Island.
There was drama from the very first turn of the Misano bout as a collision between trastevere73 for Monster Energy Yamaha and Ducati Team’s AndrewZH – the winners of the past three MotoGP eSport Championships – led to the former falling. The latter then crashed at turn eight in a chaotic opening, in which four men fell on the first lap.
At the front we were treated to a display of controlled aggression from Red Bull KTM’s Williams_Adrian, who got the jump, led from lap one and maintained an unerring consistency in light of constant pressure from Williams_Cristian, competing for Suzuki Ecstar. He maintained his pace all the way to the flag to win by 1.7 seconds.
EleGhosT555, riding for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, backed up his excellent form from round two with a stunning podium. Juan_nh16 (Red Bull KTM Tech 3), Sanshoqueen (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Davidegallina23 (Pramac Racing) completed the top six while trastevere73 was a disastrous ninth, AndrewZH tenth.
The finalists had a brief break ahead of race two, and the contest fell into a familiar pattern.
Williams_Adrian once again led from the front and dictated the pace while Williams_Cristian and trastevere73 pushed from behind. Meanwhile, another early crash left AndrewZH’s championship challenge in tatters.
Despite the glorious Phillip Island favouring the sweet handling Suzuki GSX-RR and Yamaha M1, Williams_Adrian didn’t put a foot wrong aboard his KTM RC16 to win by the narrowest of margins – just 0.3s covered the two Montenegro brothers, while trastevere73 made a welcome return to the podium, just 0.9s behind.
There were super rides from EleGhosT555, who finished fourth, Esponsorama Racing’s MrTftw in fifth and excelling around his home track, and Davidegallina23 collecting another top six finish. AndrewZH was a disappointing tenth.
The results see Williams_Adrian increase his lead in the standings to a commanding 39 points. Williams_Cristian’s two second places see him remain second overall, with trastevere73 still in the running in third, 61 points back. AndrewZH is basically out of the running and must recover 89 points should he wish to retain his title. But with double points on offer at the final round, there is all to play for.
The finalists now have more than three weeks to prepare for the fourth and final round of the series. The date of it will be announced soon. With double points available for both races, anything can happen. You won’t want to miss it!
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
The DARK Collection offers CE-certified technical riding jackets with sleek designs, stealth armor, and 3 or 4-season use.
In addition to the recently introduced Target H2O and Target Air jackets, we’re now adding the new Afterburn H2O jacket, available in both a men’s, as well as a women’s version.
By combining beautiful fabrics and components, our designers prove that dressing up in full black/dark tones can be stylish, but can also provide an understated look that will enable you to stand out yet blend in seamlessly at the same time.
Meet the Afterburn H2O Ladies jacket. Created with a female-specific fit, this Sport-inspired Urban jacket has clean lines, a timeless look, and all the right safety components that help riders stay safe. SEESMART™ CE-rated armor comes standard at the elbows and shoulders, while there’s also an option to upgrade the safety element by adding our CE-level 2 SEESOFT™ back protector insert. The hydratex®|mesh G-liner ensures a dry arrival at your destination while the climate control comes from the option to take out the thermal liner and open the ventilation zippers. Furthermore, the incorporated connection zipper makes sure you can fasten the Afterburn H2O Ladies jacket onto virtually any REV’IT! trousers, including our riding jeans when using one of our Safeway belts. For added convenience and style, the Afterburn H2O Ladies comes with a detachable hood.
The DARK Collection offers CE-certified technical riding jackets with sleek designs, stealth armor, and 3 or 4-season use.
In addition to the recently introduced Target H2O and Target Air jackets, we’re now adding the new Afterburn H2O jacket, available in both a men’s, as well as a women’s version.
By combining beautiful fabrics and components, our designers prove that dressing up in full black/dark tones can be stylish, but can also provide an understated look that will enable you to stand out yet blend in seamlessly at the same time.
The Afterburn H2O is the perfect example of a garment that mixes up the Sport and Urban vibe to become the perfect everyday riding jacket. The hydratex®|mesh G-liner ensures a dry arrival at your destination, while a detachable thermal liner and ventilation zippers allow for climate control depending on the temperature. Our ultra-thin, yet motorcycle-ready CE-rated SEESMART™ armor comes standard at the shoulders and elbows, and the safety quotient can be upgraded by installing our CE-level 2 SEESOFT™ back protector insert. With two front pockets and an inner pocket, the Afterburn H2O jacket allows you to keep your essentials close, and the incorporated connection zipper allows you to zip the jacket into virtually any REV’IT! trousers, even our riding jeans when using our Safeway belt.
Do you want to change your game up? Have you been waiting for a riding shoe that can both serve as the perfect accent to the right outfit, or stand out from the crowd on its own legs and style…no matter the weather? Look no further, wait no longer, the Delta H2O is the motorcycle sneaker you’ve been seeking!
This hydratex®-equipped waterproof shoe is engineered by using our years of experience and the best-looking denim. It is also harmoniously executed with industry-leading abrasion resistance, mated with the clean profile and classic aesthetic to match any number of styles and outfits. Ride confident and look confident knowing you can handle anything Mother Nature and a night in the city can throw your way
HIGHLIGHTS
hydratex®|Sphere waterproofing
Sneakers you can ride in the rain with!
OrthoLite® insole for optimal comfort
Reflection at heel for better visibility
RRP £139,99
Meet the Delta H2O shoes, made for motorcycle-loving sneakerheads who don’t accept rain as an excuse not to ride. Disguised to look and feel like your everyday footwear, the Delta H2O is a full-on, CE-certified motorcycle product that not only offers protection against the road in case of any misfortune, but also against the elements thanks to an incorporated waterproof and breathable hydratex® membrane. Thermoformed heel and toe cups combined with injected ankle cups form the protective backbone of these shoes. They are then combined with the OrthoLite® insole to ensure comfort on and off the bike. Rain or shine.
The Trident 660 enters the middleweight roadster category with an exciting
all new motorcycle, designed to deliver three significant advantages.
From its unique triple engine performance advantage, to its class-leading technology and handling, and its incredibly competitive price, the Trident 660 introduces a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders.
Available in Triumph dealerships from late January 2021.
A WHOLE NEW DIMENSION FOR A NEW GENERATION OF TRIUMPH RIDERS
The all-new Triumph Trident 660 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Triumph Roadster segment and competes in what is now one of the most dynamic and exciting categories in motorcycling. Its minimal design, combined with class-leading technology and a new 660cc triple powertrain, constitute the perfect combination for a new generation of riders to enter the Triumph world, with a motorcycle that provides class leading riding agility, thrilling performance, enhanced by state-of-the-art safety features, and an iconic and modern British design.
TRIPLE PERFORMANCE ADVANTAGE The new 660 triple engine delivers all the character and performance advantages of a triple to the middle-weight category for the first time, and has been developed specifically for the Trident with 67 new components and a unique torque and power rich tune.
The best of all worlds
The Trident rider will experience the perfect balance of low-down torque, mid-range and top-end power, with the triple’s signature smooth, responsive and linear delivery. The result is an engine that has been designed to combine the low down and mid-range of a twin, with the top end performance of a four-cylinder engine, to deliver a major performance advantage with the
best of all worlds.
Trident power and torque
The all-new 660 triple engine has been designed for maximum performance usability in everyday conditions thanks to its perfectly balanced character.
All Trident riders will benefit from a punchy and linear power and torque delivery, with peak power of 81PS at 10,250 rpm and over 90% of the maximum torque being available across most of the rev range, peaking at 64Nm at 6,250rpm.
A2-compliance kit
An A2-compliant accessory kit is available inclusive of A2-specific APS twist grip and a dedicated engine tune. The A2-compliant engine configuration limits the peak power to 47.8PS at 8,750rpm and 51Nm at 5,250 rpm. Dealers can de-restrict the bike back to full power once the rider passes their full licence.
Stylish Silencer: Distinctive Triple Sound
Thanks to the new stylish underslung silencer, the Trident 660 has been designed to also be the new best sounding bike in the category. The single sided silencer emits a deep and crisp engine sound, delivering a distinctive Triumph triple character.
Effortless Performance
The Triumph Trident has a 6-speed gearbox with gear ratios and final drive optimized to suit the Trident’s all round dynamic riding capability and reliability. These characteristics are further enhanced by the slip and assist clutch with a new span-optimised clutch lever, providing a light action to reduce the rider’s fatigue and making it ideal for urban riding. For even smoother and sportier riding styles, a Triumph shift assist up-&-down quickshifter is available as an accessory, which enables the rider to upshift and downshift without engaging the clutch.
DESIGNED TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS HANDLING With a set-up and specification designed to set a new benchmark for handling, the new Trident delivers a confidence-inspiring, agile and fun ride, with a light steering weight, low seat height and slim width. Combining a wet weight of just 189kg, all-new tubular steel chassis, an ergonomic set-up designed to suit both experienced and new riders, lightweight 17’’ aluminium spoke wheels and tapered aluminium bars, the Trident is as great to ride as it is to look at.
Comfortable and accessible ergonomics The Trident’s chassis and riding position has been designed to feel comfortable but also to be engaging for the rider – with a narrow width, confidence-inspiring stand over position and a low 805mm seat height that allows most people to get their feet flat on the floor at a standstill, but without feeling cramped when riding. The seat has also been designed with both rider and pillion needs in mind, with a deep foam construction providing comfort for both without compromising on the bike’s style. Pillion grab handles are available as an accessory to further improve the passenger’s comfort and, at the same time, to enhance the Trident’s ergonomics and style.
Premium branded components The Trident handles every road smoothly thanks to its premium Showa suspension set-up.
On the front the bike is equipped with Showa upside down separate function forks giving 120mm front wheel travel, while on the rear the Trident features the Showa preload adjustable monoshock rear suspension unit with linkage. With preload adjustability of the rear suspension and 133.5mm rear wheel travel, the Trident has been set-up to carry a pillion rider whilst maintaining its outstanding handling and exciting riding experience.
The handling performance is enhanced further by the leading characteristics of the Michelin Road 5 tyres, fitted as standard, which deliver outstanding grip and provide confidence in both wet and dry conditions. A tyre pressure monitoring system is also available as an accessory.
To complete the Trident’s advanced set-up the Nissin braking system provides outstanding stopping power from 2-piston Nissin sliding front calipers with twin lightweight 310mm discs on the front, and single piston Nissin rear caliper on the rear disc.
CATEGORY-LEADING TECHNOLOGY AS STANDARD Further enhancing its incredible value for money and class leading safety set-up the Trident features an unparalleled standard of rider focused technology.
Multi-functional instruments with TFT display
The Triumph Trident is equipped with an elegantly styled all-new dashboard providing the rider with all necessary information in a compact, clean and uncluttered style through a colour TFT screen integrated with a crystal clear ‘white-on-black’ LCD display. The instruments, when implemented with the dedicated My Triumph Connectivity System accessory module, can also provide turn-by-turn navigation, GoPro control and phone and music control, all via Bluetooth, using the handlebar mounted switch cubes.
Category-leading standard fit electronics
Designed to deliver maximum riding pleasure and confidence the new Trident comes fitted as standard with three class leading technology features: with 2 riding modes, adjustable traction control and ride-by-wire. The ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’ riding modes enhance the rider’s confidence, control and safety through the electronic adjustment of both the throttle map and traction control. The adjustment of the throttle map is made possible by the ride-by-wire technology that provides crisp and precise throttle response. The power of the 660 Triple Engine is managed by the switchable traction control, integrated in both riding modes, and this can also be disengaged directly through the instrument menu. Additionally, the power of the Nissin braking system is made even smoother and safer thanks to ABS, which the Trident 660 also features as standard.
All-LED lighting
The all-new Trident 660 features a new 7’’ full LED headlight, exclusively designed for this model with a premium Triumph badge incorporated in it. The lighting system continues with a beautifully integrated LED tail-light that also has a Triumph badge integrated into it, and LED indicators which are self-cancelling. Accessory fit scrolling indicators are also available, adding additional style and modern sophistication to the Trident’s look.
Accessory fit technology
The high level of standard equipment and technology the Triumph Trident 660 can be further enhanced through the dedicated Trident accessory range that will be available at all Triumph dealers. Riders can add internally-wired heated grips to enhance cold weather riding and install an under-seat USB charging socket. Depending on the market, the bike can be fitted also with an alarm, or tracker with 24/7 monitoring system
UNIQUE NEW TRIDENT CHARACTER AND STYLE The new Trident 660 introduces a unique contemporary Triumph roadster style and character with a pure, minimalist stance and clean lines, bringing together Triumph’s iconic design DNA, with more than a hint of our Speed Triple’s muscular poise.
Unique Trident features
The distinctive look of the new Triumph Trident 660 is characterised by a host of unique features including a 14L fuel tank, with a new contemporary design style and Triumph’s signature knee cut-outs. Lightweight cast aluminium five-spoke wheels add an aggressive look to the bike thanks to their black sporty design. The Trident’s elegant new swingarm and clean and light rear design amplifies the distinctive styling with a minimal number plate hanger integrated with the rear indicators.
Four contemporary colour schemes
The Trident will be available in four striking colour schemes.
SILVER ICE & DIABLO RED:
Arguably the most sophisticated scheme combining Silver Ice and Diablo Red bodywork with a bold graphic Triumph logo on the tank
MATT JET BLACK & MATT SILVER ICE:
The darkest looking of all colour schemes; with a bold graphic Triumph logo on the tank
CRYSTAL WHITE:
White bodywork enriched with Diablo Red lines and Jet Black decals
SAPPHIRE BLACK:
Black bodywork, enriched with Diablo Red and Aluminium Silver decals
Exceptional fit and finish
As with every Triumph motorcycle, the attention to detail and finishing has been crafted to set the benchmark for quality. From the body coloured radiator cowls, to the sculptured aluminium yokes, body coloured fork protectors, tapered aluminium handlebars and teardrop shape mirrors, the Trident’s detailing, quality and finish is outstanding.
Premium branding
The presence of both Triumph iconic brand logo and the “Trident” name has been flawlessly incorporated into the design of the Trident. Premium Triumph logos can be found on both the headlight and tail-light and also elegantly displayed on the instrument interface and the machined fuel filler cap. In addition, on the side of the tank, an aluminium Trident badge with diamond machined detailing reinforces the style and quality of this all-new model.
45 Dedicated Accessories
Trident customers will be able to further enrich their motorcycle specification through a selection of dedicated Trident accessories to personalise their bike and add even more performance, practicality and style. Including frame protectors, a body coloured fly screen, aluminium belly pan bar-end mirrors, heated grips, shift assist up-&-down quickshifter and luggage, all of the 45 options available have been designed alongside the Trident and come with a 2 year unlimited mileage warranty.
INCREDIBLE VALUE The Trident not only comes with class-leading technology, category-redefining rideability and a new Triumph iconic style, but it also brings an incredible value and a cost of ownership among the lowest in the premium motorcycle market.
The lowest service workshop time in the category
Over a 3 year service time frame the Trident requires the lowest level of workshop time in the category, with 8.3 total hours compared to a range of 11 hrs to 15.8 hrs total required by its closest competitors, making the Trident service requirements 25% more cost effective.
This information is based on official service activity timings and includes: 600 miles 1st service, three annual services, fitting a full set of brake pads, a new chain and new sprocket, and one full brake fluid change.
Class leading 10,000 miles / 16.000 km service interval
The new Trident 660 comes with a class-leading service interval, which at 10,000 miles / 16,000 km is between 25% and 65% higher than the main competitors in the middle-weight roadster category – delivering incredible value to the customer and a much lower ongoing cost of ownership.
2 Year unlimited mileage warranty
Offered on all Triumph motorcycles and accessories across the world, Triumph’s 2 year unlimited mileage warranty provides owners peace of mind whatever Triumph they ride and where ever they go. And extended 1 or 2 year Triumph warranty is also available in all countries which offers even more reassurance and support.
Steve Sargent – Chief Product Officer “What we wanted with the new Trident 660 was to give the riders in this really exciting middleweight roadster world all of the things they want from their bike, with a genuine set of real advantages that set a new benchmark for choice. From the competitive price, to the triple power and performance, plus the benefits of class-leading handling and technology, we believe the Trident 660 is a real milestone in the category, and introduces the Triumph brand and the advantages of a triple engine to a whole new generation of riders across the world.”
See what it takes to win in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle championship and the future of drag racing with the 10-time champion Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle™ / Vance & Hines drag racing team in Harley-Davidson’s latest production “Science of Speed.” Team racers Eddie Krawiec, Andrew Hines and Angelle Sampey talk through the skills, strategies, and experience of running a motorcycle through the quarter-mile dragstrip.
“Science of Speed” looks at how electric vehicle propulsion will change the sport of drag racing by comparing a 2020 Harley-Davidson FXDR™ motorcycle to a 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire® motorcycle. With the LiveWire motorcycle’s immediate torque and seamless twist-and-go acceleration, the racers are immediately aware of what the future of fast can bring: more time for preparation before launch; thrilling, instant acceleration; and seamless speed to the finish line.
“Let me tell you what’s amazing,” said Sampey. “That was the first time I rode the LiveWire. I could not wait to get it on the track. The LiveWire is so easy to ride. Just twist the throttle and go – and you really go!”
On 4th September 2020, Sampey, a three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion, set new records for elapsed time and top speed by an electric-powered production motorcycle with the LiveWire on a drag racing course. She stepped off her Harley-Davidson FXDR Pro Stock competition motorcycle to pilot the LiveWire bike to capture world record-breaking runs on the quarter and eighth-mile, covering the eighth-mile distance in 7.017 seconds and the full quarter-mile course in just 11.156 seconds at 110.35 mph. The 2020 LiveWire motorcycle’s top speed is limited to 110 mph.
The Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycle is an all-new, all-electric model designed to offer riders a thrilling and high-performance motorcycling experience infused with a new level of technology, and the premium look and feel of a Harley-Davidson product. The LiveWire motorcycle is capable of rapid acceleration with just a twist of the throttle – no clutching or gear shifting required.
The instant torque provided by the H-D Revelation™ powertrain delivers exhilarating acceleration from a stop; the LiveWire motorcycle can rush from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3.0 seconds and 60 to 80 mph (100 to 129 kph) in 1.9 seconds. Because maximum torque is always on tap, roll-on acceleration for passing is outstanding. An optimised centre of gravity, rigid aluminium frame and premium adjustable suspension components give the LiveWire motorcycle dynamic handling. With up to 146 miles of range (city)*, performance is optimised for the urban street-rider.
The H-D Revelation electric powertrain produces minimal vibration, heat, and sound, all of which enhance rider comfort and creates a unique riding experience, even on the drag strip.
Licensed riders can take a complimentary test ride and feel the performance themselves on the LiveWire motorcycle at select EV Authorised LiveWire Harley-Davidson dealerships in the United States, Australia, Canada and most European countries.
*Estimated riding range: 146 miles (city) / 95 miles (combined). Riding range estimates provided following SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure and are based on expected performance of a fully-charged battery when operated under specified conditions. Actual range will vary depending on riding habits, ambient weather and equipment conditions.
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Mobility needs are shifting as more people live and work in urban environments, and the desire for a more personalised approach to transportation grows. Seat embraces change, and while it remains committed to vehicle manufacturing, it also appreciates that new attitudes are needed, so is expanding its portfolio to better reflect this changing world.
“The world is changing and approaches to mobility need to change with it, especially in urban environments,” said #seat MÓ Director Lucas Casasnovas. “The Seat MÓ eScooter 125 shows the continuous commitment of Seat MÓ, SEAT’s urban mobility division, to taking care of the environment, cities and people. #seat MÓ continues to develop urban mobility products and services that ensure mobility without noise, without emissions and with a minimum footprint, in order to improve the quality people’s lives in cities.”
The Seat MÓ eScooter 125 is the brand’s first all-electric motorcycle, designed to provide convenience and simplicity for those traversing congested cities.
And as the city with the most motorcycles per capita in Europe, Barcelona is the perfect location to carry on the two-wheeled mobility tradition, thus delivering a vehicle that democratises electric, sustainable mobility and meets the needs of our future. At a time when mobility is changing and shaping people’s daily lives and the urbanism of great urban areas, SEAT has the responsibility and commitment to become the ally cities need to make mobility more efficient, more sustainable and safer. In this context, this year, the company inaugurated CASA SEAT.
Located in the heart of Barcelona, CASA SEAT is a tribute by the brand to the city that saw its birth 70 years ago. This space was created with the aim of becoming the hub for urban mobility leaded by SEAT MÓ and in this way, address todays’s challenges through the co-creation of solutions together with different stakeholders.
The SEAT MÓ eScooter 125 is entering the Spanish market in November 2020 and will be launched in the main European markets by the beginning of 2021. It will be available with a starting price of 6,250€ or a financing offer of 3€ a day (in Spain).
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Series 9 of The Motorbike Show starts on ITV4 in November, with six brand new hour-long episodes to keep riders entertained during the cold and wet winter weeks.
First broadcast in 2011, The Motorbike Show is the longest-running motorcycle magazine programme on television and is free to view. Originally due on screen in April, the nationwide lockdown interrupted filming of the latest episodes and delayed the final edit by several months.
Viewers can look forward to a wide variety of material; presenter Henry Cole will be riding some of the best biking roads in the UK and Europe, offering inspiration for places to explore on two wheels. Henry will be tackling a restoration, with help from his highly skilled pals Sam Lovegrove and Allen Millyard. There will also be stories of iconic motorcycles and manufacturers, along with features on a variety of two-wheel activities and sport.
Episode 1 of The Motorbike Show is scheduled to be shown weekly on ITV4 from 9pm on Wednesday 11th November.
For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv.
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
After successfully launching MV Agusta Finance in Italy and the UK, the brand is now extending the offer to customers in France, Germany and Spain.
MV Agusta is increasing its offer of finance services across Europe as part of its plan to broaden its customer base and make its bikes more accessible to new customers. Special promotions have been offered earlier this year to customers in Italy and the UK. MV Agusta Finance, in collaboration with specialised partners in each of the markets, launched a number of financing initiatives. The aim was to help customers fulfill their dream of purchasing an MV Agusta by making the entire buying process as easy and light as possible from a financial standpoint.
The strategy is being quite successful and having a positive impact on sales, which encouraged MV Agusta to extend it to other European countries. New initiatives have just been launched in France, Germany and Spain, partnering with Crédit Agricole, CreditPlus and Soyou, respectively. Customers in these markets now have the possibility to take advantage of the dedicated finance programmes specifically conceived for MV Agusta products.
“MV Agusta Finance is becoming increasingly important as an element of our sales strategy across our markets” said Raffaele Giusta, Global Sales Director, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. “Appealing to a wider audience and broadening our customer base is the ultimate goal and constitutes one of the pillars of MV Agusta’s growth plans for the near future. In this I am delighted about our new partnership with Crédit Agricole, CreditPlus and Soyou, three of the most prominent and respected personal credit institutions in Europe. Together we will make the MV Agusta dream come true for thousands of bikers.”
To find out about MV Agusta Finance country-specific personal finance promotions, consult the MV Agusta official website www.mvagusta.com or visit your local MV Agusta dealer.
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
This weekend the FIM Motocross World Championship moves from the sand to the hard-pack of Pietramurata, Italy, for the final trio of races as we conclude this year’s FIM Motocross World Championship.
Pietramurata is one of the most scenic circuits on the MXGP calendar, always producing the best atmosphere and stunning racing. And while the event will run behind closed doors this time around, there just something so special about that place that even without the crowds of cheering fans, it will still guarantee three awesome races.
The stony clay circuit will host the FIM Motocross World Championship for the ninth consecutive time, having become a regular on the MXGP racing calendar since 2012. The first FIM Motocross World Championship race to take place here was back in 1987 that saw Massimo Contini victorious in the 125cc category. Other winners at the hard pack circuit includes the likes of Max Nagl, Clement Desalle, Antonio Cairoli, Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser, just to name a few.
And of course, alongside the MXGP and MX2 World Championships, we will also be joined by the Women’s Motocross World Championship and the EMX Open class during the round of Trentino this weekend.
In WMX, it’s all coming down to the wire as just four points separate Championship leader Nancy Van De Venfrom Courtney Duncan of DRT Kawasaki, while Larissa Papenmeier is just a further 2 points back on 160 and Kiara Fontanesi not far behind too on 156 points. And there is no doubt that these ladies will give it their all, as we have seen plenty of times before. For Fontanesi, the round of Trentino is much like a home round and a circuit she enjoys and has had plenty of success at.
While in EMX Open, Karel Kutsar will enter the races here in Italy as the championship leader, ahead of Kim Savaste who sits second in the championship, 21 points ahead of Miro Sihvonen who is third. It has been a while since we have seen the Open class out in action, the last time being the Latvian triple-header, so it will be interesting to see who can perform well on the hard pack over the next three rounds.
Last year, the main attention of the MXGP of Trentino was on the gruelling battle between Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli and Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who had us all on the edge of our seats. The GP in Trentino was a turning point in the championship, as it was the first time that Gajser was able to beat Cairoli, with two race wins, while Cairoli was forced to settle for second.
Now we return to Trentino for the home stretch of this year’s world championship to witness yet another Gajser vs Cairoli battle, as the pair go head-to-head for the title. There are 74 points separating the two in terms of the standings, so every race and every point will be more vital than ever during the upcoming GPs.
Cairoli is someone who knows how to win around here, as he has done so three times before, in 2013, 2016 and 2017. Though his results this weekend will be more important than ever, if he wants to stay in contention for that 10th world title.
Meanwhile for Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s, Clement Desalle, this will be his final stint in the FIM Motocross World Championship as he prepares to hang up his boots at the end of the season. The Belgian won the MXGP of Trentino back in 2014, so it would be good to see the Kawasaki rider add another podium as he concludes his GP racing career.
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Gautier Paulin was a podium finisher here last season also, as he scored two solid thirds, for third overall. It would be good to see the Frenchman grace the podium once again, following his success in Lommel just over a week ago. Of course, his teammates, Arnaud Tonus, who narrowly missed out on a podium here last year, and Jeremy Seewer, who is pushing to secure a medal this season, as he currently sits third in the championship, will no doubt be pushing for top results too.
2019 MXGP of Trentino Top 3, MXGP:
1.Tim Gajser
2.Antonio Cairoli
3.Gautier Paulin
MXGP – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 583 points; 2. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 509 p.; 3. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 499 p.; 4. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 476 p.; 5. Romain Febvre (FRA, KAW), 465 p.; 6. Gautier Paulin (FRA, YAM), 403 p.; 7. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, GAS), 375 p.; 8. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 362 p.; 9. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, HON), 289 p.; 10. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 263 p.
And in MX2, things are just as interesting as exactly the same point margin divides Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle and Jago Geerts of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing. And for the pair, it will be an opportunity to go after their first victory in Trentino, as the class was previously dominated by Jorge Prado, who has now moved up to MXGP, leaving the door open for a brand-new winner.
Both riders finished on the podium last year, with Geerts taking to the second step while Vialle was third. And while the pair will be battling for the top spot, there are also two other riders who will no doubt be going at it for as many points as possible and that is Yamaha SM Action MC Migliori J1 Racing’s Maxime Renaux and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton who are separated by 20 points for third in the standings.
Additionally, Monster Energy Yamaha Racing’s Ben Watson has been on the rise, with a good podium track record at the previous triple header in Belgium, where the Brit went 3-2-1 during the three GPs. Of course, the terrain will be different this weekend, though looking at last year’s results, Watson went 7-3 here last season, to miss out on the podium by just a mere point, so with that in mind, we could possibly see the Yamaha rider continue his podium success.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen also missed out on a podium spot last season by a single point, just like Watson. During the second half of this season, the Dane has been strong, pushing inside the top 5 during most races and going after race wins too, so it will be interesting to see if he can put in two solid results here in Trentino.
2019 MXGP of Trentino Top 3, MX2:
1.Jorge Prado
2.Jago Geerts
3.Tom Vialle
MX2 – World Championship Top 10 Classification: 1. Tom Vialle (FRA, KTM), 651 points; 2. Jago Geerts (BEL, YAM), 577 p.; 3. Maxime Renaux (FRA, YAM), 476 p.; 4. Jed Beaton (AUS, HUS), 456 p.; 5. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 446 p.; 6. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 440 p.; 7. Roan Van De Moosdijk (NED, KAW), 417 p.; 8. Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), 307 p.; 9. Ruben Fernandez (ESP, YAM), 279 p.; 10. Mathys Boisrame (FRA, KAW), 234 p.
TIMETABLE (Local Timing CET)
SATURDAY: 09:20 EMX Open Free Practice, 09:50 WMX Free Practice, 10:20 EMX Open Qualifying Practice, 11:00 WMX Qualifying Practice, 12:30 EMX Open Race 1, 13:20 WMX Race 1, 14:30 EMX Open Race 2, 15:25 WMX Race 2.
The only woman to ever win an FIM sanctioned road race Championship, Ana Carrasco, has signed a contract with the Provec Kawasaki team to fight for honours in the 2021 WorldSSP300 Championship.
Recovering from a recent fall in testing, Carrasco was unable to complete the 2020 season concentrating instead on her recovery to full fitness having fractured several vertebrae which have since been successfully fused.
Her focus and passion for success remains undiminished and her intention is simple, to regain the premier position in her chosen championship underpinning her past success and to add racing history by achieving a second World Championship.
Riding a Ninja 400 prepared by the same Catalan enterprise which also manages Kawasaki’s successful WorldSBK team, the link between Carrasco and Provec is a logical fit for both parties and a strong platform to build on previous success, as she explains.
Ana Carrasco: “2018 was a very special year for me and in some ways it only feels like yesterday. Winning the WorldSSP300 world championship for sure changed my life forever. Not only had I achieved one of my life goals but also I became a symbol for other women to aspire to make their dreams real. On the grid, I am a racer like anyone else, not a woman but a competitor. It’s on this level I will race with the support of Provec and Kawasaki in 2021 and my desire to win the championship a record second time has been the fuel for my recent recovery. I want to thank not only Kawasaki and Provec, but also all our partners and sponsors that even in this Covid situation and despite the injury they support this project for coming season”.
After a punishing training and fitness regime that would daunt the most accomplished athlete, Carrasco is now ready to remount her Ninja and has won plaudits not only in her native Spain but worldwide as Guim Roda Provec Racing Director explains.
“Both Ana and the Provec team have unfinished business in the WSSP300 Championship. There is such a depth of support for her in Spain and across the world which psychologically seems like it’s worth a second per lap off her times. We have the machinery, the expertise and, most importantly, the rider to succeed in the coming season. This is a project built just for Ana, her efforts will benefit the WorldSSP300 Championship and secure incredible media exposure to all Championships and to Kawasaki, so we feel our obligation to secure her a competitive project to keep making history. She deserves, as a rider, and as a person, this effort – for sure 2021 will be her time to make history once more.”
Steve Guttridge, Race Planning Manager for Kawasaki, explained how Ana and the WorldSSP300 series is such a logical fit for Kawasaki.
“Since its inception, Kawasaki has been the major player in this championship and for 2020 we remain manufacturer, team and rider champions. Success on track for the Ninja 400 is matched by interest in Kawasaki showrooms across the globe. For us this strong connection between racing and our customers is one of the things that makes this championship so attractive.
For Kawasaki, Ana is what you could call the “final part of the jig-saw”; a former world champion for Kawasaki and a globally recognised athlete in her own right. Her fight back to fitness is characteristic of her determination on track.
Kawasaki and Provec are both determined to play a part in her journey towards a second world championship in 2021.”
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Yuasa are celebrating with Josh Brookes and the VisionTrack Ducati team after the Australian won the British Superbike Championship for the second time in his career. Two brilliant victories at Brands Hatch last weekend was enough to secure the title and give Yuasa their first as a BSB sponsor.
This was the first year GS Yuasa, manufacturer of Yuasa batteries, have sponsored the factory-supported Ducati Panigale V4 R in the BSB. The bikes’ striking red, white and blue livery featured the Yuasa logo on the belly pan and fairing, and also on the rider’s leathers throughout the very successful 2020 championship.
As well as Brookes’ title win, there was further celebration for the Cumbrian team with Christian Iddon taking third and fourth on the day. In the end, Brookes completed the season with five wins from 18 races, more than anyone else this year.
Like most events around the country, the 2020 BSB championship had a delayed start due to the Covid-19 situation and the organisers were forced to run the entire season behind closed doors. Nevertheless, millions of fans still got to enjoy the excitement of British Superbike racing and watch Brookes claim his fantastic second championship from the comfort of their television screens.
Jon Pritchard, General Manager – Sales and Marketing for GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd said:“We’re absolutely delighted that Josh has claimed his second British Superbike Championship title and the very first with Yuasa’s backing. After a successful 2019 season we knew our exciting new partnership with Paul Bird Motorsport and the VisionTrack Ducati team would be a force to be reckoned with in 2020, so it’s great to have been part of it this year.
“Yuasa’s core values are reliability, quality and performance and our partnership with VisionTrack Ducati strongly mirrors this. We also believe that success is achieved through teamwork and this is continuously demonstrated by their strong team ethics.
“We are delighted to be able to share the success of Josh Brookes and the team and we are celebrating this monumental success with them. We can’t wait to see what more they can go on to achieve in the future.”
GS Yuasa are the worldwide market leader for motorcycle batteries and fitted as original equipment by over 90% of bike marques. The battery manufacturer’s Yuasa brand is the UK’s number one choice for vehicle and industrial batteries, offering some of the most well recognised, trusted and high-quality battery products for use in a diverse range of automotive, motorcycle, industrial and standby power applications.
Yuasa has an impressive portfolio and history of success in motorsport, including being a team sponsor of HRC Repsol Honda in MotoGP where Marc Marquez claimed a sixth MotoGP title last year. Yuasa has also had a lengthy involvement as a title sponsor of Halfords Yuasa Racing in the British Touring Car Championship, celebrating no less than four driver’s and constructors title wins.
For more information on Yuasa UK products visit yuasa.co.uk/
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
The Triumph Bonneville Bobber, an eye catching hardtail lookalike with boisterous looks and ingenious engineering.
Walking across the Triumph Showroom at Fowlers Motorcycles, with the offer of “ride what you want”, it was the Bonneville Bobber that drew my attention. The striking features of the downward sweep from nose to tail, the bulge of the polished crank case and the flick of the seat, it’s all part of Triumph’s ‘bob job’ styling that will draw you to this corker.
The seat appears to ‘hover’ over the arch of the fat rear wheel, and it hides the reason why you can ride the Bobber for more more miles than its hardtail predecessors. It covers a ‘swing-cage’ rear suspension and gives a good cushioned feel on the road. The rear wheel pushes 77hp from the 1200cc twin parallel engine and it’s a delightful ride. It comes with all the good thump of a shorter stroke twin and takes you confidently up to questionable speeds in the delightful sweep of the single speedo dial. On a modest 9 ltr tank, you’ll get plenty of steady miles and respectful nods from fellow retro riders.
I took her for a spin in a very wet and windy Bristol, getting obligatory paps under the Clifton Suspension bridge. The moody atmospherics of the day made the Bobber even more appealing and the wet weather wasn’t intimidating. It gripped well either ‘rain’ or ‘road’ mode and I trusted the handling when I pushed the throttle on the dry patches. It reaches max torque at a mere 4,000 rpm but at 78ftlbs, its perky enough. My favourite bit has to be the ‘brap brap’ out of the pipes, ripping echoes in a concrete car park I found. Slow speed throttle control became a lot more fun – check out the video to hear it!
It’s got black bits in all the right places and chrome detailing that won’t intimidate you when it’s time for that all important clean. It is a classier bike than its garish competitors, made unique with a side mounted ignition key, retro battery cover and a well polished crank case, shrouded by prominent down pipes. If you want a beefier look, then the Black edition has darker aesthetics, proper ‘phat’ wheels and a slick LED headlight up front.
For the full review, check out the video here below. I make no apologies for the terrible Bristolian accent and many mentions of handing the ‘Dirrrrty Bobberrrr’ back to the Fowlers team, it caused us immense amusement!
Global demand for leading UK tech company’s electric motors triggers plans for a new production plant bringing 250 jobs to Oxfordshire
Oxfordshire based tech company Saietta announces plans to expand production facilities. Bringing 150-250 jobs in the area over the next three to five years, the new sustainable plant will be powered by solar panels. It will be funded by a fresh investment round.
Saietta’s radical, lightweight and efficient motor has played its part in setting world speed records for electric powered aircraft and boats, as well as launching the first manned electric helicopter flight and powering the first Isle of Man TT Zero victory.
Continuing the roll out of its radical Axial Flux Traction (AFT) motors to the mass electric vehicle (EV) market, the UK company plans to sell its technology under licence in Asia and the rest of the world.
AFT technology can be used in all mobility solutions, from scooters to buses. Saietta is seen globally as one of the most disruptive EV technology businesses in the world, and lists leading OEMs as its clients today.
Underlining the strength of these plans, former Goldman Sachs MD Emmanuel CLAIR has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman.
Wicher Kist, Chief Executive Officer Saietta Group, said: “We have now reached the point at which the last three years of planning can be realised. To have seen market demand increase so significantly means that a new round of funding will allow us to capitalise on the wave of vehicles that will be entering development soon.”
“The appointment of Emmanuel CLAIR is a natural step in our evolution and signals that we have the impetus to deliver transformative solutions for mass-market EVs. Emmanuel and I have worked together successfully for the last three years and we can finally start to roll out our technology, and clean up the air in large cities around the world. The new round of funding will allow us to fast track our deployment.”
A prominent investor and Board Advisor at Saietta since 2017, CLAIR has decades of relevant experience in engineering, investment and renewable industries.
With a Masters in Engineering and PhD, CLAIR worked for French utility giant EDF for eight years, followed by 12 years with Goldman Sachs where he was managing director of three separate energy trading desks in London.
CLAIR said: “I have been watching the growth of e-mobility for the last five years, and my decision to accept the role at Saietta Group is a commitment to the company’s potential, which I think will be transformative to the entire mobility industry.”
Fowlers Triumph has scooped the Public Choice Award in this year’s Bonneville Build-Off Challenge with their striking entry, the VE Day Commemorative Bike.
In addition to the public vote, Triumph brought together four passionate and inspiring ambassadors to present their own distinctive awards, celebrating design, paint & custom work, inspiration and retail appeal.
All winners were announced by the panel of judges in a Facebook Premiere on 28 October.
Thousands of votes were cast via the new Bonneville Build-Off website over four weeks, as nine Triumph dealerships across the UK competed to create the best custom bike. Using a combination of stylish genuine Triumph accessories and exceptional in-house engineering skills, each team designed, crafted and built their own beautiful bespoke Bonneville.
Devron Boulton, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles UK, commented: “The VE Commemorative bike is a stunning piece of design with a strong British Army theme running throughout the custom build. The bike has combined both modern and heritage elements that seamlessly combine and, what has really impressed me with this bike, is how good it looks from every angle. Congratulations Fowlers Triumph.”
To commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020, Fowlers’ winning bike featured girder forks, canvas bags and big bars with British Army heritage as the inspiration for its build. A blacked-out engine and exhaust and addition of commemorative badges on the cases and clocks with genuine WW2 accessories completed this glorious tribute to a time gone by.
But there was more than one prize available this year.
Architect, presenter and Tiger 900 rider, George Clarke, presented a Design Award to Norfolk Triumph and its Flat Bonnie, while Olympian, CBE and Street Scrambler rider Victoria Pendleton chose her favourite, Reggie’s Café Racer from Oxford Triumph, for the Inspiration Award.
Custom bike builder and Triumph rider, Jody Millhouse of Thornton Hundred gave the gong for best Paint & Custom, to Edinburgh Triumph’s Speed Racer, and Triumph UK’s own General Manager, Devron Boulton picked the Speed Twin JLC from Triumph West London as his Retail Choice.
George Clarke – Design Award
Norfolk Triumph & Flat Bonnie
George notes: “what is not to love about this bike, it is a stunning build in its entirety. When you get up close and start looking at the details you start to enjoy this bike even more. The beautiful 1970’s retro gold paint, the classic tail with the name, the wrapped custom exhausts and extended forks. I absolutely love the detail, great job to the team at Norfolk Triumph.”
Victoria Pendleton – Inspiration Award
Oxford Triumph & Reggie’s Café Racer
Victoria adds: “This bike is not only a beautiful nostalgic 1950’s style café racer, it has also been built to commemorate somebody very special, and that for me really stood out. I love the polished chrome and the tiny details such as the brake light and the fuel cap. Congratulations to the team at Oxford Triumph for this sentimental and inspiring build.”
Jody Millhouse – Paint & Custom Award
Edinburgh Triumph & Speed Racer
Jody mentions: “This bike just popped out at me, the colours and the iconic fairing. The paint scheme is an iconic nod-back to race bikes of the 70s, classic early Hinckley-inspired blue and white highlights, reminiscent of the paint work made famous on the Daytona 1200. The combination of modern running gear with a classic overall look is a fantastic combination and that is what I love about this bike.”
Devron Boulton – Retail Choice Award
Triumph West London & Speed Twin JLC
Devron comments: “This bike is a great fusion of two fantastic Triumph models, the Speed Twin combined with the Thruxton R and I think the two come together in perfect harmony. I can absolutely imagine a customer buying this particular bike, it looks beautiful and finished with a classic black paint scheme. A fantastic custom build from the team at Triumph West London.”
Details of the nine finalist Bonneville Build-Off entrants can be found on the Bonneville Build-Off website with access to images and the background of each build.
Devron Boulton, Triumph UK & Ireland General Manager said: “Thank you to all nine Triumph dealerships for crafting and assembling a range of bespoke and truly custom Bonneville’s. Each team has clearly displayed a lot of thought and creativity throughout the build. Thank you to the public and all those that voted, shared and supported the dealers and their builds and finally thank you to our great cast of judges for this year’s Bonneville Build-Off.”
The extensive range of Triumph accessories allow the freedom of customisation and personalisation on every motorcycle, ranging from styling elements to performance enhancements, adapting the bike to suit the ride. Built by riders for riders, the genuine quality parts and accessories are available at all Triumph dealerships.