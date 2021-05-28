Power Up With Optimate 2 Duo

Three times more powerful than their entry level charger/maintainer, the new OptiMate 2 Duo can handle the larger batteries found on cars, vans and recreational vehicles, as well as motorcycles.

Using the very latest charging technology, the OptiMate 2 Duo automatically recognises whether a battery is lead acid or Li-ion (‘lithium’) and selects the charging programme to suit, without the need for any user input or guesswork.

Delivering a 2 Amps charge current, it is designed to work with all 12V lead-acid batteries up to 96Ah and 12.8V/13.2V lithium (LiFePO4) batteries up to 24Ah. It can be swapped between bikes, cars, ride-on mowers and all sorts of vehicles, as required.

OptiMate’s unique 24-7-365 programme means users can just ‘connect and forget’. There is no risk of over-charging, and built-in spark suppression, with automatic shut-down if short-circuited or the battery is disconnected, adds to safety.

It also provides power to on-board computers and anti-theft alarms, an important benefit for vehicles that aren’t used regularly or are stored for long periods.

Suitable for all 12-volt lead-acid batteries – filler cap and sealed AGM or GEL – the OptiMate2 Duo is compatible with 12.8V/13.2V lithium (LiFePO4) batteries as well.

The retail price is £67.99 including VAT – less than the price of most replacement batteries – and the OptiMate 2 Duo comes with everything needed to get connected, including crocodile clips and a permanent fused battery connection lead.

For more info checkout our dedicated Optimate News page superbike-news.co.uk/optimate/

See the complete OptiMate range of chargers and monitors at www.optimate1.com.