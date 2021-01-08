In a year like no other, where old habits and routines were redefined, Powered Two Wheelers (PTWs) supported many Brits in their hour of need.

Whether it was providing efficient, congestion-busting, low or zero-emission commuting for essential workers and local deliveries, a ready-when-you-are, isolated alternative to public transport or enabling leisure rides to aid the mental health of those restricted in their day-to-day activities, PTWs rose to the challenge.

In fact, the 2020 PTW registration statistics, released today by industry association MCIA, paint an encouraging picture as PTWs firmly cemented their place in the emerging transport hierarchy.

Despite two lockdowns, when government curiously decided that providing transport to key sectors of society was not essential business, overall registrations of PTWs were just 2.6% down on 2019 at 104,612.

Within that, scooters were 10.5% up and motorcycles down just 6.7%. Although this figure was enhanced slightly by the registration of some Euro 4 PTWs ahead of the introduction of the 2021 Euro 5 regulations, the underlying situation is overwhelmingly positive.

The simplicity and versatility of electric PTWs continued to attract a growing band of support, often motivated by the ability to charge many e-PTWs via a conventional three-pin plug and in some cases, remove the battery and charge it away from the vehicle. In 2020 e-PTW registrations were 51.2% up on 2019.

If the idea of the many benefits of riding a PTW appeals to you, please visit www.unlockyourfreedom.co.uk, to find out more about getting onto powered two wheels, including how to access the straightforward Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course, which is all that is required to ride a PTW of up to 11Kw or 125cc.

Post by MCIA

